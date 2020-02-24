Few days left to enter Campaign Tech Awards

There are just a few days left to enter this year's Campaign Tech Awards, with the ‘early-bird’ deadline set to expire this week.

The Tech Awards showcase groundbreaking technology-driven work by companies and individuals, while championing collaboration between brands and the tech communities.

The standard deadline for submissions is Thursday 27 February. The final entry deadline is 5 March, but this will incur a late-entry fee.

Nick Farnhill, chief executive of Publicis.Poke, is chairing a panel of judges that will decide the winners from this year’s entries. The judges hail from a wide range of tech-focused businesses, including tech giants, media and digital agencies, tech start-ups and ecommerce specialists.

This year’s awards introduce four new categories, while the Breakthrough Tech as Part of a Campaign category has been expanded to capture the outstanding work that is done within five marketing sectors.

Meanwhile, the headline awards – Agency of the Year and Tech Company of the Year – will no longer be open for entry. Instead, they will now be nominated and determined by the Tech Awards’ panel of judges of specialists and digital leaders from across the marketing and tech industries.

