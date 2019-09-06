Statues on rooftops, sand soldiers on beaches,
Emojis that help protect endangered creatures,
Unsponsored footy shirts, vulvas that sing
These are a few of my favourite things.
Spotlights for Grenfell and Marmite for lovers,
Skittles and Lego and body-proud mothers,
The long wait to see what John Lewis will bring,
These are a few of my favourite things.
When the bores moan, when the drones whinge,
"There’s no fun to be had",
I simply remember my favourite things,
And then I don’t feel so bad.
"Ice cream for adults" and Childish Gambino
Gucci, Kahlúa, Unicorn Frappuccino,
Nike, Ikea, FCK, Burger King
These are a few of my favourite things.
FKA Twigs’ home and Greggs’ sausage rolls,
Spotify’s data and Channel 4’s trolls,
ITV’s relaunch and the BBC’s stings,
These are a few of my favourite things.
When the cries start, when the jeers ring,
That "our future’s sad",
I simply remember my favourite things,
And then I don’t feel so bad.
Andy Nairn is co-founder of Lucky Generals