A view from Andy Nairn

These are a few of my favourite things

Let's channel Julie Andrews. All together now...

Added 46 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Statues on rooftops, sand soldiers on beaches,

Emojis that help protect endangered creatures,

Unsponsored footy shirts, vulvas that sing

These are a few of my favourite things.

Spotlights for Grenfell and Marmite for lovers,

Skittles and Lego and body-proud mothers,

The long wait to see what John Lewis will bring,

These are a few of my favourite things.

When the bores moan, when the drones whinge,

"There’s no fun to be had",

I simply remember my favourite things,

And then I don’t feel so bad. 

"Ice cream for adults" and Childish Gambino

Gucci, Kahlúa, Unicorn Frappuccino,

Nike, Ikea, FCK, Burger King

These are a few of my favourite things.

FKA Twigs’ home and Greggs’ sausage rolls,

Spotify’s data and Channel 4’s trolls,

ITV’s relaunch and the BBC’s stings,

These are a few of my favourite things.

When the cries start, when the jeers ring,

That "our future’s sad",

I simply remember my favourite things,

And then I don’t feel so bad. 

Andy Nairn is co-founder of Lucky Generals

