Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 15 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Fewer clients opt for pure labour-based agency contracts

Output-based fees are on the rise.

Fewer clients opt for pure labour-based agency contracts

A survey of 42 big advertisers has found that only a third (36%) use pure labour-based remuneration in their contracts with agencies.

The figure, part of research from the World Federation of Advertisers and The Observatory International, is down from 54% in 2011 and 49% in 2014, the last time the WFA conducted similar research.

The number of respondents currently using output-based fees as the main corporate remuneration contract has risen to 28%, up from 20% in 2011.

Over the next 12 months, 81% of respondents plan to increase the prevalence of output, performance and value-based remuneration models.

"Agencies are vital partners for many advertisers and the way they are paid is a critical step in establishing a productive relationship that delivers real return on investment while also offering agencies the chance to be rewarded for the success they help generate," Laura Forcetti, global marketing sourcing manager at the WFA, said.

"The move to performance-based remuneration is a recognition that, where agencies and advertisers are aligned in the same way, the outputs are more likely to be better for both."

The study, Global Agency Remuneration 2018, also found that perceptions of the value delivered by agencies is very positive, with 87% of respondents feeling that they are getting genuine value for money from their agencies – a big increase from the 67% who said so in 2011.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

Promoted

January 29, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Promoted

January 24, 2019
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

January 24, 2019