From fictional creatives to X-ray wrapping paper: 2021’s agency Christmas cards

As we cross our fingers for a "proper" Christmas, Campaign rounds up this year's agency cards. Vote for your favourite below.

BBD Perfect Storm

SantasRedTape from BBD Perfect Storm on Vimeo.

For BBD Perfect Storm, the end of freedom of movement in the UK has put a real crinkle in its Christmas plans. As well as long border delays, supply chain catastrophes and petrol shortages, there is an impact on foreign workers who used to help make our season bright.

The agency's greatest concern is of course for the most important foreign worker of all, Father Christmas. BBD Perfect Storm decided to give Santa a video call in Lapland to make sure he was able to navigate all that governmental red tape. The campaign will be raising money for Choose Love – the charity for refugees. www.SantasRedTape.com

Fold7

Fold7 has drawn a comparison between last Christmas, when everyone learned how hard it is to be separated from those we love, and the million older people who eat Christmas dinner alone every year.

The agency's card raises awareness of the loneliness experienced by older people this winter and Fold7 has donated money to support Age UK, including its telephone friendship service.

Fold7 worked with Gray Hughes, Andy Hooper and Leo Williams on the photography, and Lane Casting on the talent.

Given

Let’s Uncook how we live this Christmas from Given Agency on Vimeo.

Given has worked with a professional baker to create an eco-friendly, vegan gingerbread house.

Its film shows the baker crafting what initially looks like a traditional Christmas gingerbread house, but actually features sustainable innovations in biscuit and icing form.

These include gingerbread heat pumps and solar panels, to reflect the importance of making gas and oil heating a thing of the past. At the back of the house, there is a water butt to preserve rainwater, joining a compost bin for food waste. An EV charging point is iced onto the side of the house and a wild garden added to keep the insect population happy.

Good Agency

Good Agency’s 2021 Christmas Card shares a few joyful facts to make people smile. To further spread that good feeling, it has donated to local community charity Blackfriars Settlement to ensure the older people it supports have a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings.

Hearts & Minds

Hearts & Minds has decided against a traditional card, instead creating a malt whisky range called GLENWHATISIT where the whisky is a mystery until after Christmas.

The eight whiskies range from standard bottlings up to an extra special 30-year-old vintage. Recipients will have to rely on their taste buds to work out whether they received one of the extra special ones.

Bottles will be sent out randomly, followed in January by secret codes that reveal which whisky they contain.

Hell Yeah

Hell Yeah has donned the disguise of the Big Network Agency, with hopes of making it into the Campaign Christmas card roundup.

A fly-on-the-wall-style film lets us into the Big Network Agency Christmas Card Brainstorm. Ideas batted about include branded dildos, a micro-dosing advent calendar, carol singers named Carol and shetland reindeer before the group settles on a bottle of wine. www.bignetworkagency.com

Joint

Joint is no stranger to creating merchandise and has decided to expand its selection with a Christmas Collab Collection.

This Christmas, it imagined what it would be like to collaborate with some of the world’s ultra-desirable brands, mocking up an online gift shop featuring a selection of prestigous gifts that just so happen to be all sold out...

Karmarama

Karmarama has created Christmas wrapping paper designed to throw gift guessers off their game. X-Wrap is a limited-edition wrapping paper that makes gifts appear X-rayed to confuse recipients about what’s actually inside. Looks like an engagement ring? Nah, it’s actually a scented candle. A toilet brush? No, it’s a bottle of wine.

X-Wrap comes in four different designs for different sized gifts. The wrapping paper was available to purchase at the Karmarama Christmas market, with the money raised donated to the charity North London Cares, a community network aiming to help tackle loneliness and isolation in London.

M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi is celebrating a joyously sustainable, plant-based, plastic-free Christmas. This includes a four-metre high centrepiece tree made of recycled wood and 200 pot plants that will later be gifted to staff. To top it all off, the London Vegetable Orchestra carved instruments from vegetables, including the “carronet” and the “squashoon”, to perform a carol concert that will be shared with its clients and colleagues who are WFH.

Neverland

Neverland is celebrating Christmas by planting a forest of Christmas trees, one for each of its clients. The saplings, each of which has its own co-ordinates, have been planted on a plot of land in the Suffolk countryside. They will be fully grown in five years’ time, at which point Neverland will deliver them to each of its clients.

One Black Bear

One Black Bear has created a card in partnership with youth homelessness charity St Basil's, which helps thousands of young homeless people across the West Midlands at Christmas and all year round. It's for this reason that its Christmas card is a Christmas roof – because every card it sends helps share the work of St Basil's and encourages people to donate to the cause. The cards are illustrated by Luke Skinner.

Smarts

MSQ content agency Smarts has teamed up with some industry music producers to create a 16-minute instrumental track to help soothe the soul this Christmas.

Sixteen Minutes at Rest this Season is available to stream on all the major music platforms, including Spotify, and all proceeds from streaming will go to Samaritans to support its work with those affected by stress, anxiety and other mental health issues.

Smyle

Smyle has launched a festive online snowball fight game this month rather than sending out ‘boring’ traditional Christmas cards in the post.

With the new Omicron COVID variant causing concern about social mixing, snowball fights are somewhat out of the question right now. The virtual version comes complete with retro graphics, jingle-bell filled soundtrack and the top 5 high scores will win a special gift. https://snowballfight.smyle.co.uk/

WeAreFearless

WeAreFearless has crafted a rum called Boldness with Backup in response to the environmental demand for innovation in how we source food.

Ingredients include formic acid, produced by red wood ants when they defend themselves. The acid has a naturally occurring citrus flavour, which has been distilled to give a unique zesty taste. There is also a dash of scorpion venom.

WeAreFearless feel we need to consider more unexpected or even uncomfortable new options.

Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson has skipped the annual client Christmas card this year and gone straight to the gift instead, in the form of an augmented reality "advert" calendar.

Between now and 24 December, Wunderman Thompson clients will get the chance to open a virtual door on the advert calendar and discover the idea created by their friendly team of Wunderman Thompson elves. Behind each door is a hand-selected gift providing clients a bespoke calendar personalised to their current and future needs, from fresh creative ideas, unique data solutions, technology masterclasses and exclusive access to proprietary tools. The augmented calendar is accessed via an AR filter on Instagram.