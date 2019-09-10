Jennifer Bell
Fifa World Cup 2022: Qatar unveils official emblem

Design features number 8.

World Cup 2022: typeface references Arabic calligraphy
The emblem for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar has been unveiled in Doha and 27 other major cities – and it is all about the eight.

Portuguese design studio Unlock worked with in-house designers at Fifa to create the emblem, which celebrates the eight stadiums that will host the tournament, as well as the traditional woollen shawls worn in the Middle East, to reflect the fact that it is the first World Cup to be staged in winter.

The design also references the desert dunes of the Middle East, as well as the curves of the World Cup trophy.

A new typeface was designed for the logo, taking elements of Arabic calligraphy and blending them with more contemporary Latin letter shapes.

Qatar beat rival bids from the Australia, Japan South Korea and the US in a 2010 vote to host the competition.

A grand unveiling saw the design simultaneously projected on to iconic works of architecture in Qatar's capital Doha, London's Leicester Square, New York's Times Square and Paris' Gare du Nord, among other landmarks around the world.

The World Cup will start on 21 November, with the final on 18 December – the national day of Qatar.

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek

