Sara Spary
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Fifth of people say they use social media less because they don't trust platforms

YouGov research was commissioned by Grey London.

Social media: consumers are concerned they are not trustworthy (Getty Images)
Social media: consumers are concerned they are not trustworthy (Getty Images)

The scrutiny that platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have been under in recent years appears to have taken its toll on consumers, who increasingly say they are losing trust in social media, with some saying they use it less as a result.

According to new YouGov research commissioned by Grey London, consumers trust social media platforms less than they did two years ago, with people split on how that impacts their usage of the platforms.

In a poll of more than 2,000 people, 63% said they had lost trust in social media platforms. As a result, 22% said they use social media less, while 25% said they use it even more. Meanwhile, 61% of users said they were now more careful about the privacy of their posts.

The study also assessed people's attitudes to brands and influencers on social media. It found that consumers were far more likely to trust a brand (18%) than an influencer (4%).

On political advertising, more than half (59%) said it should be regulated on social media during elections and referendums.

Commenting on the findings, Anna Panczyk, chief executive of Grey London, said: "Trust is the most important part of any relationship and, for consumers and brands, it’s essential.

"Brands have worked for years to build public trust in the ‘real world’, therefore it’s vital they ensure public distrust in social platforms doesn’t affect them by proxy." 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why collaboration is power

Why collaboration is power

Promoted

Added 42 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #61 Lovisa Silburn

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #61 Lovisa Silburn

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago
MEDIA
Programmatic: where are we now?

Programmatic: where are we now?

Promoted

October 28, 2019
How Twitter kitted out a girls' football team... in 15 minutes

How Twitter kitted out a girls' football team... in 15 minutes

Promoted

October 28, 2019