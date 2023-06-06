Promoted
Havas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Fighting the Good Fight: How Vanish created a product story that really mattered.

Hear from the senior marketing and creative minds behind Vanish’s Me, My Autism & I campaign and learn how to drive meaningful representation in advertising and avoid “purpose-washing”

Fighting the Good Fight: How Vanish created a product story that really mattered.

The backlash against “purpose-washing” and over-claims of “advertising for good” is generating a widespread fear among brands and creatives of accusations of “bandwagon jumping” and making little positive impact to the issues they purport to support.

Yet stepping away from causes is not the answer. Stepping up absolutely is.

So how to approach advertising around causes with sensitivity and legitimacy, where inclusion and representation is baked into campaigns? Simply put: how to get purpose right?

Hear from marketers and creatives from Reckitt and Havas as they uncover the story behind the making of Vanish’s 'Me, My Autism & I' campaign, the evocative docudrama which broke new ground in advertising, and has sparked a national conversation around autism on a deeper and wider level than ever before.

From the idea’s inception, to winning UK broadcaster Channel 4’s prestigious £1m Diversity in Advertising Award, to taking it to the screen with Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, The Danish Girl), right through to the long-term impact and legacy that the campaign is creating. 

The panel will explore how they tackled the ongoing lack of authentic portrayal and representation of non-visible disabilities by shining a light on lived experiences of autism and elevating the gender gap within diagnosis.

And they’ll talk about the significance of this work as part of the bigger picture within advertising and the role of marketing within DEI, sharing lessons for other leaders looking to drive purpose and impact and avoid potential pitfalls of “purpose-washing” or virtue signalling. 

This is an invited-audience event and there will be a chance for questions from the floor, so book your place now

PANELLISTS: 

Cigdem Kurtulus, UK marketing director, Reckitt

Xavier Rees, UK group CEO, Havas 

Britt Iverson, executive strategy director, Havas London

Hollie Iles, senior creative, Havas London

Moderator: Gurjit Degun, creativity and culture editor, Campaign

Topics

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN: BEST ONLINE B2B BRAND

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now