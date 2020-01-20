Staff
Final deadline for Campaign Media Awards is 28 January

More judges have been announced.

Campaign Media Awards: Pierre is chair of judges

The final deadline for entries for the 2020 Campaign Media Awards is 28 January.

This year’s panel of judges include: Jonathan Allan, chief commercial officer at Channel 4; Zehra Chatoo, head of strategy at Manning Gottlieb OMD; Tim Irwin, EMEA chief executive of Essence; and Jen Smith, co-founder of Craft Media London.

The Campaign Media Awards recognise ideas, innovation and strategic thinking in media, including new areas such as product innovation, content and social media.

Rob Pierre, founder of Jellyfish, is chair of the judges. 

Other judges include: Kate Waters, client strategy and planning director at ITV; Sannah Rogers, managing director of Zenith UK; and David Wilding, director of planning at Twitter UK. 

The judging process takes place in February and March, ahead of a black-tie awards dinner at the London Hilton on Park Lane on 1 April.

Last year, PG One, the specialist Publicis Groupe unit that works for Procter & Gamble, won Agency Team of the Year, The Guardian scooped Commercial Team of the Year and Goodstuff Communications won the Grand Prix for "The honeypot network" for Hiscox. 

You can find out more details about the award categories at campaignmediaawards.com

Contact Sarah Fournier about award entries at sarah.fournier@haymarket.com

For commercial opportunities, contact James Butters at james.butters@haymarket.com

