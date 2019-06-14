Staff
Final tickets available for Campaign Brand Forum

Campaign Brand Forum in Hampshire on 27 and 28 June will feature marketers from KFC, Diageo and Warner Bros.

KFC's Jenny Packwood: what KFC did when it ran out of chicken
Time is running out for marketers wanting to learn how to develop a consistent brand experience while authentically connecting with their customers, as the Campaign Brand Forum is down to its last few tickets. 

Campaign Brand Forum is designed to give senior in-house marketers the chance to be inspired by leading practitioners and debate the big issues, all while networking with like-minded peers and connecting with interesting agencies.

The event, which is free to attend for brand marketers, will take place at the Tylney Hall country house hotel in Hampshire on 27 and 28 June.

Delegates will hear from Jenny Packwood, head of brand engagement at KFC, who will reflect on KFC’s response to running out of chicken in a session on how to react to external threats.

Other keynote speakers include Scott Somerville, head of advertising PR & campaigns, E.On, talking about how marketers can emotionally connect with consumers; and Piers Newson, head of brand strategy at Direct Line Group, on creating and measuring a consistent brand experience.

Anne Nosko, marketing director, Europe, Diageo; Rachel Wakley, general manager at Warner Bros, and Nathan Ashfield, brand marketing manager at Axa UK are also speaking at the event.

For more information including the full agenda and to sign up visit the Campaign Brand Forum website.

