Final tickets remaining for Campaign's Breakfast Briefing on the year ahead

Prepare for the uncertainty by hearing from Magnus Djaba, Vicki Maguire, Pete Markey and Raquel Chicourel.

Campaign’s next Breakfast Briefing event, "The year ahead: navigating uncertain times", on Wednesday will feature discussion on how the industry can regain its nerve, how to future-proof your agency and the year ahead for brands.

Joining the previously announced panellists – Adam & Eve/DDB outgoing group chief executive James Murphy, Adam & Eve/DDB outgoing group chief strategy officer David Golding and Virgin chief brand offier Lisa Thomas – are Magnus Djaba, global president at Saatchi & Saatchi and chief executive at Saatchi & Saatchi UK, and TSB’s chief marketing officer Pete Markey.

Djaba will be joined on a panel on future agency models by Wonderhood Studios co-founder and chief executive David Abraham; Michael Frohlich, the chief executive of Ogilvy UK who last year offered its entire staff voluntary redundancy as he consolidated the agency’s sub-brands; and Julie Langley, partner at M&A specialist Results International.

Following a presentation on the year ahead for creativity by Grey’s chief creative officer Vicki Maguire, Markey will discuss the year ahead for brands alongside Raquel Chicourel, chief strategy officer at M&C Saatchi, and James Wildman, president and chief executive at Hearst UK. 

The Campaign Breakfast Briefing accompanies the year ahead issue, out now in print and with content available online over the next seven days.

The full agenda

07.45: Registration and breakfast

08.30: Chair's opening remarks

Maisie McCabe, deputy editor Campaign

08.35: How the industry can regain its nerve

James Murphy, founder, Adam & Eve/DDB
David Golding, founder, Adam & Eve/DDB
Lisa Thomas, chief brand officer, Virgin

08.45: Disruptive M&A

Julie Langley, partner, Results International 

08.50: Future-proofing your agency

Magnus Djaba, global president, Saatchi & Saatchi and chief executive, Saatchi & Saatchi UK
Michael Frohlich, chief executive, Ogilvy UK
David Abraham, founder, Wonderhood Studios
Julie Langley, partner, Results International

09.10: The Year ahead for creativity

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer, Grey London 

09.20: The year ahead for brands

Peter Markey, chief marketing officer, TSB
Raquel Chicourel, chief strategy officer, M&C Saatchi
James Wildman, president and chief executive, Hearst UK 

09.40: Q&A

09.50: Closing comments

09.55: Coffee and networking

10.30: Close of event

