Final tickets remaining for Campaign's Breakfast Briefing on the year ahead

Campaign’s next Breakfast Briefing event, "The year ahead: navigating uncertain times", on Wednesday will feature discussion on how the industry can regain its nerve, how to future-proof your agency and the year ahead for brands.
Joining the previously announced panellists – Adam & Eve/DDB outgoing group chief executive James Murphy, Adam & Eve/DDB outgoing group chief strategy officer David Golding and Virgin chief brand offier Lisa Thomas – are Magnus Djaba, global president at Saatchi & Saatchi and chief executive at Saatchi & Saatchi UK, and TSB’s chief marketing officer Pete Markey.
Djaba will be joined on a panel on future agency models by Wonderhood Studios co-founder and chief executive David Abraham; Michael Frohlich, the chief executive of Ogilvy UK who last year offered its entire staff voluntary redundancy as he consolidated the agency’s sub-brands; and Julie Langley, partner at M&A specialist Results International.
Following a presentation on the year ahead for creativity by Grey’s chief creative officer Vicki Maguire, Markey will discuss the year ahead for brands alongside Raquel Chicourel, chief strategy officer at M&C Saatchi, and James Wildman, president and chief executive at Hearst UK.
