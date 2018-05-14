Find out who's made it into the Power 100 2018

Welcome to Power 100 2018, the definitive list of the inspirational movers and shakers in the UK marketing scene and beyond.

A product of much heated debate among the Campaign editorial team, the list features familiar faces such as Unilever’s Keith Weed and O2’s Nina Bibby mixing it up with category disruptors such as BrewDog’s Sarah Warman and Fever-Tree’s Saskia Meyer, both of whom are new entrants this year. The brands represented by the 100 span tech giants such as Amazon and Netflix through to traditional names with decades of heritage such as Birds Eye and Ford.

What unites the marketers is that they are making a difference through effective, innovative and brave work that showcases the industry’s contribution to building strong brands and driving change at its very best.

Exemplifying this ethos are Direct Line Group’s Mark Evans, Mars’ Michele Oliver, Diageo’s Syl Saller and Unilever’s Aline Santos, who are all profiled by senior industry figures.

And for those of you nurturing ambitions to move into general management, check out the "Above and beyond" feature, which highlights former members of the Power 100 club now forging ahead outside marketing.