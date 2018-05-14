Feature

Find out who's made it into the Power 100 2018

Welcome to the Power 100 2018, the definitive list of the inspirational movers and shakers in the UK marketing scene and beyond.

Find out who's made it into the Power 100 2018
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
19-28 minutes

 Welcome to Power 100 2018, the definitive list of the inspirational movers and shakers in the UK marketing scene and beyond.

A product of much heated debate among the Campaign editorial team, the list features familiar faces such as Unilever’s Keith Weed and O2’s Nina Bibby mixing it up with category disruptors such as BrewDog’s Sarah Warman and Fever-Tree’s Saskia Meyer, both of whom are new entrants this year. The brands represented by the 100 span tech giants such as Amazon and Netflix through to traditional names with decades of heritage such as Birds Eye and Ford.

What unites the marketers is that they are making a difference through effective, innovative and brave work that showcases the industry’s contribution to building strong brands and driving change at its very best.

Exemplifying this ethos are Direct Line Group’s Mark Evans, Mars’ Michele Oliver, Diageo’s Syl Saller and Unilever’s Aline Santos, who are all profiled by senior industry figures.

And for those of you nurturing ambitions to move into general management, check out the "Above and beyond" feature, which highlights former members of the Power 100 club now forging ahead outside marketing.

Alex Aiken, Govt Comm Service
Executive director, Government Communication Service
Under Aiken, in 2017/18 the GCS delivered 100-plus campaigns, spanning everything from road safety t...

Read more

Zaid Al-Qassab, BT
Chief marketing officer, BT
BT’s new brand positioning, "Be there", was launched last summer, with two spots created by Abbott M...

Read more

Philip Almond, BBC
Director of marketing and audiences, BBC
Almond has been betting on bigger and better data in his mission to "reinvent the BBC for a new gene...

Read more

Florian Alt, Adidas
Vice-president, global brand communications, Adidas
Alt’s highlights include launching Telstar 18 – the official match ball for the 2018 Fifa World Cup ...

Read more

Ian Armstrong, Jaguar Land Rover
Global head of advertising, Jaguar Land Rover
Ex-Honda marketer Armstrong remains a prominent voice in the industry, adding his weight to calls fo...

Read more

Matt Barwell, Britvic
Chief marketing officer, Britvic
Last year Britvic brought on board two new ad agencies: VCCP took on J2O, R White’s and Tango, while...

Read more

Graham Bednash, Google UK
Consumer marketing director, Google UK
Bednash is proudest of spearheading Google’s Digital Garage initiative, aimed at giving people in th...

Read more

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco
Chief customer officer, Tesco
Bellini joined Tesco last March, filling the role left vacant by Robin Terrell’s exit. Since then, s...

Read more

Sara Bennison, Nationwide
Chief marketing officer, Nationwide
Bennison, who was ranked number one in Campaign’s top 10 list of marketers in 2017, has come out fig...

Read more

Darren Bentley, Moneysupermarket.com
Marketing director, Moneysupermarket.com
Having completed a strategic business review under new chief executive Mark Lewis, Moneysupermarket...

Read more

Nina Bibby, O2
Chief marketing officer, O2
In a ferociously competitive sector, Bibby has focused on new propositions to differentiate the bran...

Read more

Benjamin Braun, Audi
UK marketing director, Audi
Braun’s first year leading Audi was a belter. Heeding his own advice – his personal motto is "Dare t...

Read more

Kerris Bright, BBC
Chief customer officer, BBC
Before she left Virgin Media for the BBC earlier this year, Bright cited her biggest achievement a...

Read more

Dan Brooke, Channel 4
Chief marketing and communications officer, Channel 4
Channel 4 rolled out a series of new idents last year, each featuring a giant made from its logo, wi...

Read more

Stéphane Bérubé, L’Oréal
Chief marketing officer, Western Europe, L’Oréal
Bérubé, formerly the chief marketer at L’Oréal Canada, crossed the Atlantic in July to succeed Hugh ...

Read more

Cheryl Calverley, AA
Marketing director, AA
Calverley is responsible for shaking up the brand’s advertising and transforming it from being the e...

Read more

Steve Challouma, Birds Eye
Marketing director, Birds Eye
Twenty-year company veteran Challouma has driven impressive business performance since landing the t...

Read more

Steve Chantry, Kraft Heinz
Commercial director and chief marketing officer, UK and Ireland, Kraft Heinz
Chantry is a driving force behind bringing Heinz back to growth in the UK. He’s done this by focusin...

Read more

Bilge Ciftci, Vodafone
Brand director, Vodafone
Under Ciftci, Vodafone has rolled out a series of ads fronted by The Hobbit star Martin Freeman, com...

Read more

Leanne Cutts, HSBC
Group head of marketing, HSBC
Cutts succeeded Chris Clark as the bank’s marketing chief in April 2017, and quickly set to work. By...

Read more

Tom Daniell, Aviva
UK and international retail and brand marketing director, Aviva
Daniell joined Aviva in 2016 as group digital marketing director, and broadened his remit at the sta...

Read more

Paul Davies, Microsoft
Consumer marketing director, Microsoft
The launches of Microsoft’s Surface laptop and Surface Book 2 have dominated Davies’ focus in the pa...

Read more

Danielle Davies, Netflix
Vice-president of marketing, Netflix EMEA
In September, Davies was promoted from director of marketing EMEA to vice-president of marketing EME...

Read more

Barnaby Dawe, Just Eat
Global chief marketing officer, Just Eat
Under Dawe’s leadership, Just Eat’s revenues grew by 45% to £546m in 2017, and the company was also ...

Read more

Maria del Pilar Diaz Gonzalez , Essity
Global category director, feminine care (innovation, marketing and communication), Essity
A strong believer that marketing strategies should be "consumer-centric and purpose-led", Diaz Gonza...

Read more

Mark Evans, Direct Line Group
Marketing director, Direct Line Group
As well as overseeing some sector-leading innovation – such as Direct Line Group’s "Smart Crossing" ...

Read more

Kristof Fahy, Hostelworld
Chief customer officer, Hostelworld
Having spent most of 2017 leading the integration of the Ladbrokes and Coral marketing functions, fo...

Read more

Claire Farrant, Lidl
Marketing director, Lidl
Farrant joined Lidl in 2015 after a decade at Tesco, and has since helped the discounter achieve con...

Read more

Meghan Farren, Yum!
Chief marketing officer, KFC UK and Ireland, Yum!
For her first full year in the CMO role, following her return from maternity leave, Farren hit the g...

Read more

Stefan Feitoza, Procter & Gamble
Marketing director, Northern Europe, Procter & Gamble
At the Advertising Association’s Lead event in January, Feitoza outlined a move in his mission to ma...

Read more

Paul Ferraiolo, BMW
Marketing director, BMW
Ferraiolo has been pushing BMW’s digital activity forward in 2017 with the aim, he says, of creatin...

Read more

Nigel Gilbert, TSB
Chief marketing and communications officer, TSB
Former Lloyds and Virgin director Gilbert bolstered his team in 2017 with the recruitment of Pete Ma...

Read more

Mark Given, Sainsbury’s
Marketing director, Sainsbury’s
After Sainsbury’s sacked its ad agency of 35 years, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, in 2016 (under the mar...

Read more

Tom Glick, City Football Group
Group commercial officer, City Football Group; managing director, City Football Marketing
Glick’s dual role spans City Football Group, which owns or has stakes in several clubs worldwide, in...

Read more

Julia Goldin, The Lego Group
Chief marketing officer, The Lego Group
Lego moved beyond bricks and movies and into social media with the launch of Lego Life last year, an...

Read more

Sam Grant, Samsung UK
Chief marketing officer, Samsung UK
Grant has only just been promoted from his post as marketing director of Samsung’s mobile division ...

Read more

Shadi Halliwell, Three
Chief marketing officer, Three
Halliwell joined Three in June last year from Harvey Nichols. In her first few months on the job, sh...

Read more

Anna Hill, Disney UK and Ireland
Chief marketing officer, Disney UK and Ireland
It’s been a busy year for Hill, creating brand partnerships with Unilever’s Persil, Procter & Gamble...

Read more

Mike Hoban, Morrisons
Marketing communications director, Morrisons
Marketing has been a key player in the supermarket’s turnaround. Hoban has overseen the "Morrisons m...

Read more

Tony Holdway, Domino’s
Sales and marketing director, Domino’s
It was a momentous 2017 for Holdway. Domino’s broke through the 1,000-store and £1bn-sales marks for...

Read more

Aedamar Howlett, Coca-Cola
Marketing director, Coca-Cola
As the clock ticked down to the sugar tax, Howlett’s priority was to get as many Coke drinkers as po...

Read more

Craig Inglis, John Lewis
Customer director, John Lewis
Inglis’ professional stature was recognised in October when he was voted chair of The Marketing Soci...

Read more

Anthony Ireson, Ford of Europe
Director, marketing communications, Ford of Europe
Ford’s low-profile European marketing chief celebrates his 20th year at the marque in 2018. Rather t...

Read more

Kenny Jacobs, Ryanair
Chief marketing officer, Ryanair
Jacobs’ stints at Moneysupermarket.com and Tesco stood him in good stead for the turmoil at Ryanair ...

Read more

Margaret Jobling, Centrica
Chief group marketing officer, Centrica
Jobling has been the driving force behind setting up British Gas Rewards, a scheme that personalises...

Read more

Craig Johnson, The Absolut Company
Vice-president, Absolut Vodka and Absolut Elyx, The Absolut Company
Johnson is responsible for igniting the vodka brand’s vision across the globe, which he has done via...

Read more

Catherine Kehoe, Lloyds Banking Group
Managing director, group brands and marketing, Lloyds Banking Group
The past 12 months have underlined Kehoe’s impressive versatility as a marketer. While Halifax has b...

Read more

Gary Kibble, Sainsbury’s Argos
Marketing director, Sainsbury’s Argos
Since joining last June from Mothercare, Kibble has focused on defining the brand purpose, across Ar...

Read more

Annabel Kilner, Made.com
Chief commercial officer, Made.com
Made.com recently raised £40m in funding to continue its expansion across Europe and strengthen its ...

Read more

Debbie Klein, Sky
Incoming group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer, Sky
Klein was named one of Campaign’s Adland Trailblazers in 2013 and she’s certainly been a formidable ...

Read more

Antonio Lucio, HP
Global chief marketing and communication officer, HP
As chief marketer at HP, Lucio has led the charge on what brands can and should do to drive systemat...

Read more

Fernando Machado, Burger King
Global chief marketing officer, Burger King
While Burger King has made a name for itself recently with campaigns such as "Google Home of the Who...

Read more

Chris Macleod, Transport for London
Customer director, Transport for London
From the roll-out of an Oyster app through to trialling bots on Facebook, digital innovation continu...

Read more

Pete Markey, TSB
Marketing director, TSB
Financial-services expert Markey – whose career has taken in roles at More Th>n, the Post Office and...

Read more

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways
Director of consumer experience, British Airways
Martinoli joined from BA sister airline Iberia in June last year. There, she had redesigned the com...

Read more

Jamie McCall, Nike UK and Ireland
Senior marketing director, Nike UK and Ireland
"Nothing beats a Londoner", Nike’s ode to the capital’s youth, is named by McCall as one of his key ...

Read more

Michelle McEttrick, Tesco
Group brand director, marketing, Tesco
McEttrick’s mission in the past year has been to position Tesco as the "customer’s champion". She ha...

Read more

Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook
Vice-president for EMEA, Facebook
It has been a busy but tough year for Facebook. Mendelsohn is pleased, however, that it led to the b...

Read more

Saskia Meyer, Fever-Tree
Marketing director, Fever-Tree
Meyer joined Fever-Tree in 2007 as only its second employee. The mixer brand’s popularity has helped...

Read more

Sheila Mitchell, Public Health England
Marketing director, Public Health England
Mitchell can look back on a strong 2017. One highlight was PHE’s publication of a digitally focused,...

Read more

Keith Moor, Santander
Chief marketing officer, Santander
In the decade since his first appearance in Power 100, Moor has become a hugely influential figure. ...

Read more

Barry Moore, Adidas
Director, brand marketing, Adidas
Moore’s highlight of 2017 has been the brand’s growing investment in community groups, resulting in ...

Read more

Simon Morris, Amazon
Global creative director, Amazon
Amazon stepped up its brand marketing this year on a global basis, with an Alexa-themed Super Bowl s...

Read more

Andy Murray, Asda
Chief customer officer, Asda
The suave American dropped a bombshell in January when he announced a review of all Asda’s agencies,...

Read more

Kenyatte Nelson, Missguided
Chief customer officer, Missguided
Following his recent move to womenswear retailer Missguided, Nelson’s strong performance in his form...

Read more

Liam Newton, Carlsberg
Vice-president of marketing, Carlsberg
From a base of falling sales and poor brand metrics, Newton pushed through a reinvention of Carlsber...

Read more

Michele Oliver, Mars
Global corporate and brand purpose director, Mars
Since creating 2016’s Channel 4-supported campaign for Maltesers featuring disabled women, Oliver, r...

Read more

Ed Pilkington, Diageo
Marketing and innovation director, Europe, Diageo
Diageo is predominantly a spirits company, but Pilkington is currently preoccupied with its beer bus...

Read more

Marc Pritchard, Procter & Gamble
Chief brand officer, Procter & Gamble
After dominating the marketing agenda in 2017 with his rallying cry for media transparency, Pritchar...

Read more

Olga Puzanova, Spotify
Head of marketing UK, Spotify
Puzanova joined Spotify in July 2017 from digital football platform Dugout. She led Spotify’s first,...

Read more

Jamie Queen, Thomas Cook
Group marketing director, Thomas Cook
Thomas Cook has been busy making improvements to the way its staff access customer feedback. For Que...

Read more

Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard
Chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard
As well as leading a strategic refresh for Mastercard involving an evolution of the long-running "Pr...

Read more

Dan Ramsay, BT
Consumer marketing director, BT
BT Sport’s coverage of The Ashes and its deal with YouTube to screen the Champions League final in v...

Read more

Nishma Robb, Google UK
Ads marketing director, Google UK
Robb’s 2017 highlights included working with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO to launch YouTube’s first B2B ...

Read more

Nick Robinson, Kerry Foods
Chief marketing officer, Kerry Foods
Before leaving AB InBev last July to join Kerry Foods, Robinson led the UK launch of Bud Light. "It...

Read more

Bozoma Saint John, Uber
Chief brand officer, Uber
Tasked with remaking the Uber brand, Saint John has had her hands full with what she describes as a ...

Read more

Syl Saller, Diageo
Chief marketing and innovation officer, Diageo
Saller has introduced Catalyst, a marketing effectiveness tool for Diageo, and invested more in mark...

Read more

Aline Santos, Unilever
Executive vice-president of global marketing and global head of diversity and inclusion, Unilever
Santos has led the Unstereotype project, which aims to eradicate clichéd portrayals of gender in adv...

Read more

Sheena Sauvaire, Topshop
Global marketing and communications director, Topshop
Sauvaire is a marketer known for embracing new tech, as well as its fusion with fashion, culture and...

Read more

Maria Sebastian, Starbucks
Senior vice-president, brand, EMEA, Starbucks
Sebastian’s main focus over the past 12 months has been the expansion of the brand’s cold-coffee men...

Read more

Arslan Sharif, Costa Coffee
Global digital and loyalty director, Costa Coffee
Sharif has, over the past year, led Costa Coffee’s digital transformation across key global markets,...

Read more

Jim Shearer, Molson Coors
Marketing director, Molson Coors
Former Carling brand director Shearer was promoted last September after predecessor Martin Coyle too...

Read more

Emily Somers, McDonald’s
Vice-president of marketing and food development, McDonald’s
Somers became the fast-food giant’s most senior UK marketer in March when Alistair Macrow was promot...

Read more

Jamie Deliveroo 78 Swango, Deliveroo
Global marketing director, Deliveroo
Ex-Amazon marketer Swango joined Deliveroo as UK marketing director in January 2017, moving to her c...

Read more

Kathryn Swarbrick, PepsiCo
Marketing vice-president, Europe, PepsiCo
Swarbrick has been at PepsiCo since 2012, becoming its top European marketer in 2015. Key projects i...

Read more

Max Taylor, EE
Managing director of marketing, EE
Taylor is leading the brand’s bid to do more targeted, digitally integrated marketing than ever bef...

Read more

Richard Taylor, Macmillan Cancer Support
Director of fundraising, marketing and communications, Macmillan Cancer Support
Taylor has led a major brand overhaul at the charity. Its main 2017 campaign, "Life with cancer", mo...

Read more

Cindy Tervoort, Heineken
Head of marketing, Heineken
Tervoort has been focused on "bringing more of a point of view to our brands" – a strategy that can ...

Read more

Lisa Thomas, Virgin
Chief brand officer, Virgin
Guarding the Virgin brand means Thomas has her fingers in many pies. This has included announcing Vi...

Read more

Laurent Tiersen, Ikea
Country marketing manager, Ikea
Campaign named Ikea its Creative Marketer of the Year for the second time in a row in December – an ...

Read more

Paul Troy, Confused.com
Former chief marketing officer, Confused.com
Confused.com’s partnership with James Corden continues to reap rewards for the price-comparison site...

Read more

Nicolas Verneuil, Nissan Motors
Marketing director, Nissan Motors GB
A Nissan veteran of 14 years, Verneuil took up the reins as lead UK marketer in June 2017. His first...

Read more

Mark Vile, Comparethemarket.com
Marketing director, Comparethemarket.com
The meerkats reward scheme continues to perform strongly for the brand. Vile says 2017 marked a mile...

Read more

Francesco Vitrano, Mondelez International
Marketing director, chocolate, UK and Ireland, Mondelez International
Much of Vitrano’s time in 2017 was taken up with new product development. This included two variants...

Read more

Sarah Warman, BrewDog
Global head of marketing, BrewDog
Warman joined BrewDog from a background in PR, though she rejects the distinction between that disci...

Read more

Keith Weed, Unilever
Chief marketing and communications officer, Unilever
In February, Weed became the first recipient of the World Federation of Advertisers’ Global Marketer...

Read more

David Wheldon, RBS
Chief marketing officer, RBS
As president of the World Federation of Advertisers, part of Wheldon’s job is to motivate his peers ...

Read more

Eve Williams, ASOS
Brand experience director, ASOS
Williams says the fresh marketing approaches the brand took to its Face & Body and Activewear catego...

Read more

Lisa Wood, Atom Bank
Chief marketing officer, Atom Bank
Wood sees her main achievement as growing the business to having £1bn savings and £1bn mortgage bala...

Read more

Adam Zavalis, Aldi
Marketing director, Aldi
In another year of rapid growth for Aldi, Zavalis led the brand’s sponsorship of Team GB with ads to...

Read more

 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?