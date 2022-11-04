Finding a better way to grow in a downturn

In a Campaign first, this special edition podcast has been recorded in front of a live audience - and it tackles the very live issue of how brands can grow, even in a cost of living crisis.

Recorded in partnership with Wavemaker, at the agency’s Sea Containers London office, brand marketers from Henkel and Trainline, along with Wavemaker’s UK planning and global ecommerce gurus discuss the best strategies for brands to sustain meaningful growth while still having a positive impact on the world.

The debate is set against the backdrop of new Wavemaker research into how and where UK consumers are feeling the pinch, which categories are most affected and what they want to see from brands.

Campaign editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier is joined by Carolina Cordero Mcnamara, marketing director, beauty, and head of media & sustainability at Henkel UK & Ireland; Jo McClintock, VP of brand at Trainline; Elliott Millard, head of planning at Wavemaker UK and Mudit Jaju, Wavemaker’s global head of eCommerce. And Kathryn Saxon, Wavemaker UK’s head of audience science, talks about the key takeaways from the agency’s research.

This podcast is a must-listen for all marketers who are trying to navigate a rapidly changing economic landscape.

To find out more about the podcast recording and download Wavemaker’s cost of living research report, please visit here.