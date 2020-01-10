Ben Bold
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Finecast's addressable TV ad service gets green light following PwC audit

Audit designed to boost trust of addressable TV among clients.

Finecast: launched in 2017
Finecast: launched in 2017

Group M’s Finecast addressable TV platform has been verified by PwC, following a three-month audit assessing the delivery of addressable TV campaigns across various media and platforms.

The external audit covered Finecast campaigns across supply chain, delivery and reporting, and was conducted in accordance with the ISAE 3000 standard issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.

Group M launched its addressable TV business in 2017 to serve brands’ shift away from traditional TV advertising. It allows advertisers to target viewers across multiple platforms via a single access point. 

Finecast reaches more than 50 million connected TV devices and an estimated 50% of UK households across set-top-boxes, connected TVs, smart TVs and gaming consoles. Its addressable TV inventory spans Sky, Virgin and ad-supported on-demand and live streaming.

The news comes as more media owners and advertisers embrace addressable TV. Sky’s AdSmart is at the vanguard of the technology and has invited other media companies to get on board. The company announced in September that Channel 4 is to join its ad-targeting platform.

Harry Harcus, Finecast’s UK managing director, said that brands needed trustworthy partners to help them navigate the "modern TV environment where linear TV viewing is declining and viewing is fragmenting".

He continued: "Given ongoing concerns about the transparency, brand safety and integrity of the digital advertising supply chain, it’s important that advertisers have confidence in TV as it moves into an online environment. This audit reflects Finecast’s commitment to upholding quality addressable TV campaigns for our growing client base."

Sam Tomlinson, partner and leader of PwC’s media insight and assurance team, added: "Finecast's methodology sets out their process for campaign planning and set-up, audience activation, delivery, measurement and reporting of UK addressable TV advertising campaigns across its TV and all-screen products.

"This process has now been subject to independent audit by us at PwC. Across all media types, there is an increased demand from advertisers for verified data to justify their marketing spend, to which Finecast has proactively responded."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

Promoted

January 10, 2020
What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

January 08, 2020
What gamers want from Twitter

What gamers want from Twitter

Promoted

January 08, 2020
AGENCY
Position your company as an employer of choice

Position your company as an employer of choice

Promoted

January 08, 2020