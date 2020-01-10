Finecast's addressable TV ad service gets green light following PwC audit

Group M’s Finecast addressable TV platform has been verified by PwC, following a three-month audit assessing the delivery of addressable TV campaigns across various media and platforms.

The external audit covered Finecast campaigns across supply chain, delivery and reporting, and was conducted in accordance with the ISAE 3000 standard issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.

Group M launched its addressable TV business in 2017 to serve brands’ shift away from traditional TV advertising. It allows advertisers to target viewers across multiple platforms via a single access point.

Finecast reaches more than 50 million connected TV devices and an estimated 50% of UK households across set-top-boxes, connected TVs, smart TVs and gaming consoles. Its addressable TV inventory spans Sky, Virgin and ad-supported on-demand and live streaming.

The news comes as more media owners and advertisers embrace addressable TV. Sky’s AdSmart is at the vanguard of the technology and has invited other media companies to get on board. The company announced in September that Channel 4 is to join its ad-targeting platform.

Harry Harcus, Finecast’s UK managing director, said that brands needed trustworthy partners to help them navigate the "modern TV environment where linear TV viewing is declining and viewing is fragmenting".

He continued: "Given ongoing concerns about the transparency, brand safety and integrity of the digital advertising supply chain, it’s important that advertisers have confidence in TV as it moves into an online environment. This audit reflects Finecast’s commitment to upholding quality addressable TV campaigns for our growing client base."

Sam Tomlinson, partner and leader of PwC’s media insight and assurance team, added: "Finecast's methodology sets out their process for campaign planning and set-up, audience activation, delivery, measurement and reporting of UK addressable TV advertising campaigns across its TV and all-screen products.

"This process has now been subject to independent audit by us at PwC. Across all media types, there is an increased demand from advertisers for verified data to justify their marketing spend, to which Finecast has proactively responded."