Matthew Chapman
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Finnair and Helsinki airport team up for short movie

Airline Finnair and the operator of Helsinki airport have created a 13-minute short film to position themselves as the crossroads between East and West.

The film premiere took place at Helsinki airport
The film premiere took place at Helsinki airport

The film is entitled ‘East and West Side Story’ and is directed by Swedish director Johan Storm and Korean director Wookie.

Both directors give their own point of view on the same story, which aims to illustrate the concept of meaningful encounters. It has been produced by B-Reel Films and the idea was created by Mirum agency and TBWA\Helsinki.

The leading roles are played by Scandinavian actor Anne Bergstedt, who has starred in Boardwalk Empire, and Korean Jae Hoon.

Katja Siberg, senior vice president of marketing, communications and customer experience at Helsinki airport operator Finavia, said: "Helsinki Airport is a true crossroads for east and west.

"Travelling unites people and cultures, and increases understanding towards each other. A movie is a natural way for telling stories about these encounters."

The movie was unveiled at a premiere held in an aircraft hangar at Helsinki Airport yesterday (6 September).

It represents the third event of the ‘Match Made in HEL’ concept series, a joint marketing campaign by Finnair and Finavia.

In 2015, the campaign turned Helsinki Airport into a skate park for professional skateboarders, and last year they held a fashion show featuring designers from Europe and Asia on the runway.

Johanna Jäkälä, the vice president of brand, marketing and customer loyalty at Finnair, said: "Travel enriches people’s lives and opens new perspectives. The film is about how stories change when you put yourself in someone else’s shoes, but also about the need for personal space. Something that is very Nordic."

Finnair connects 19 destinations in Asia and seven in North America to over 100 destinations in Europe via its Helsinki hub.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
7 things to expect from Campaign Underground

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

7 things to expect from Campaign Underground

AGENCY
It's not PC: inside Trevor Robinson's creative brain

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

It's not PC: inside Trevor Robinson's creative brain

AGENCY
Epic and funny are back! Chaka Sobhani on the latest Thinkboxes shortlist

Promoted

September 04, 2018

Epic and funny are back! Chaka Sobhani on the latest Thinkboxes shortlist

MEDIA
Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

Promoted

August 22, 2018

Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay