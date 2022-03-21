Fintech firm Square appoints Wavemaker as global media agency

Square has appointed WPP's Wavemaker to handle its international media account following a competitive pitch process.

The contract began this month and the agency is now responsible for supporting Square’s growth plans and helping to scale the brand.

Pitch Update: LVMH, Nando's, B&Q, Matalan, AB InBev, Decathlon, Free Now & more



As part of its plans to scale up, the fintech payments company wants to position itself as the global go-to for secure credit card processing, point-of-sale solutions and online store set-up.

Wavemaker will manage the media planning and buying for Square’s key markets: North America – US and Canada – and EMEA, including the UK, Ireland, France, Spain and Portugal.

Alastair Bannerman, Wavemaker’s global client president, said: “We are delighted to welcome Square to Wavemaker and our expanding roster of new economy clients.

"Using our 'Provocative Planning' approach, we dived deep into its business, making strategic recommendations for its long-term brand growth and market expansion.”

Recent client wins also include Zwift, Bumble, Getir and TikTok.

Square’s parent company Block had a total ad spend of $435.8m (£331.4m) in 2021, with companies under its remit including Tidal and CashApp.

It is thought Square represents only part of Block’s advertising outlay.