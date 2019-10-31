First Direct picks The Brooklyn Brothers to overhaul brand marketing

First Direct has appointed The Brooklyn Brothers to overhaul its brand marketing after a competitive pitch.

The HSBC-owned bank is marking its 30th anniversary this year and wants to "differentiate its consumer offering and shake up the banking market".

Financial providers have been forced to up their game to stay relevant in a market now comprising modern, disruptive brands such as Monzo, Starling Bank and Klarna.

First Direct called an agency pitch in October and worked with Observatory International to find a replacement for incumbent Karmarama, which opted not to defend the account.

Before Karmarama, which positioned the brand as a "modern, digital bank", J Walter Thompson London worked on the business from 2005.



The pitch was run by First Direct chief marketing officer Helen Priestley, who said: "First Direct, the UK’s number one organisation for customer service, has just celebrated its 30th birthday, and every day for those 30 years we have been going above and beyond for customers and their money.

"For our next exciting chapter, we will affirm our voice once again and invite a new generation of customers to get to know First Direct. We are the original challenger bank and we intend to keep on challenging, so that we keep giving our customers what they really deserve from their bank."