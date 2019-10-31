Sara Spary
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

First Direct picks The Brooklyn Brothers to overhaul brand marketing

Agency won account from Karmarama, which did not repitch.

First Direct: The Brooklyn Brothers will develop new brand strategy
First Direct: The Brooklyn Brothers will develop new brand strategy

First Direct has appointed The Brooklyn Brothers to overhaul its brand marketing after a competitive pitch.

The HSBC-owned bank is marking its 30th anniversary this year and wants to "differentiate its consumer offering and shake up the banking market".

Financial providers have been forced to up their game to stay relevant in a market now comprising modern, disruptive brands such as Monzo, Starling Bank and Klarna.

First Direct called an agency pitch in October and worked with Observatory International to find a replacement for incumbent Karmarama, which opted not to defend the account.

Before Karmarama, which positioned the brand as a "modern, digital bank", J Walter Thompson London worked on the business from 2005.

The pitch was run by First Direct chief marketing officer Helen Priestley, who said: "First Direct, the UK’s number one organisation for customer service, has just celebrated its 30th birthday, and every day for those 30 years we have been going above and beyond for customers and their money.

"For our next exciting chapter, we will affirm our voice once again and invite a new generation of customers to get to know First Direct. We are the original challenger bank and we intend to keep on challenging, so that we keep giving our customers what they really deserve from their bank."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why collaboration is power

Why collaboration is power

Promoted

October 29, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #61 Lovisa Silburn

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #61 Lovisa Silburn

Promoted

October 29, 2019
MEDIA
Programmatic: where are we now?

Programmatic: where are we now?

Promoted

October 28, 2019
How Twitter kitted out a girls' football team... in 15 minutes

How Twitter kitted out a girls' football team... in 15 minutes

Promoted

October 28, 2019