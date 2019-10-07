Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

'First open real-time bidding platform' launches for digital out-of-home

Programmatic ad-buying system is set to enter US digital out-of-home market.

Kubient: bringing real-time bidding to digital out-of-home
Kubient: bringing real-time bidding to digital out-of-home

Kubient, a full-stack digital audience marketing platform, is introducing what it says is the first real-time bidding solution for digital out-of-home advertising sites.

The company said its patent-pending open real-time bidding solution connects buyers and sellers in a marketplace to dynamically trade audience retargeting on digital screens. 

Its technology apparently allows demand-side platforms and other programmatic platforms to bid on DOOH inventory in real time. This is similar to how Open RTB (open real-time bidding) video and display bidding is handled for desktop and mobile devices, with advertisers offered both a managed service and self-service solution.

The technology will be available in the US and Canada.

Open RTB has come under the glare of regulators in Europe, including the UK's Information Commissioner's Office, for suspected GDPR violations. 

During the RTB process, a wide range of data is broadcast to multiple advertisers via an auction within a fraction of a second in order to serve an ad to a user browsing a web page. The ICO is particlarly concerned about "special category data", which comprises sensitive information about people’s religious beliefs, political opinions or sexual orientation being broadcast.

Kubient says it has created a platform that includes proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology that stops ad fraud in its tracks pre-bid, as opposed to measuring a portion of traffic for fraud or measuring fraud after the fact.

The platform currently offers inventory from NRS and ReachTV, but during the next three months it plans to add additional inventory partners across the US and Canada.

"Programmatic has become commonplace among digital advertising. However, DOOH has been one of the last to innovate," Chris Andrews, chief digital officer at Kubient, said.

"We saw a need in the market for a transparent, open platform to buy and sell DOOH inventory in real time. Now, brands that want to reach consumers at high foot-trafficked venues can leverage our integrated full-stack audience platform to reach, optimise and connect with their audiences with the efficiency available to marketers in every other digital marketing channel, in addition to retargeting them throughout the day across all digital channels."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

Promoted

Added 15 hours ago
How are you using social?

How are you using social?

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago
Why WeTransfer's co-founder wants us to get off the Internet (a bit)

Why WeTransfer's co-founder wants us to get off the Internet (a bit)

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago