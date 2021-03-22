The first workiversary: WTF happens when adland couples WFH for one year?

Pictured from left: Caroline and Ben (with Frank), Chris and Dean, Trevor and Rania

From pitching for the same business in adjacent rooms to talking far too loudly on Zoom and the battle for the kitchen table, Campaign asks adland’s couples about how they’ve managed to work at home together for a whole year.

Ben Middleton, chief creative officer at Creature London and Caroline Rawlings, creative director at VCCP

Together: 19 years | Live: London | Kids: eight and five years old | Dog: Frank the cockerpoo

How have you navigated/negotiated a whole year of WFH together in the same space?

BEN and CAROLINE: Live. Love. Laugh. Lager. Malbec. Disaronno. Sleep.

Have you worked in the same room or separately?

BEN: It became apparent within minutes of homeworking happening that we were incapable of working in the same room. The Pavlovian triggers of either "that thing we meant to talk about last night", the (still) mild fluttering embarrassment of not being able to concentrate because you fancy someone in the (home) office or the constant "have you got a sec to teach the kids maths?" meant it was nigh on impossible.

Have you taken turns to use the same part of the house or piece of equipment?

BEN: While being fortunate enough to have space at home for both of us to be able to work separately without disturbing the other, the hallowed silence of the "meeting room" at the top of the house is still hotly contested, and is now block-booked for client calls for the next three weeks. The upside in all of this is that the kids are now a dab hand with the biscuits and can make a mean flat white.

What annoying or endearing habits have you noticed about each other that you weren’t aware of before?

CAROLINE: We found out early doors that despite his best efforts at monotone mumbling, it turns out Ben’s voice really “carries”, which has (so far) peaked with a VCCP client meeting enjoying a surprise aural guest appearance from a CCO from another agency talking about another brand.

What new habits have you developed: breakfast together or a lunchtime walk?

BEN: Our five-year-old has taken to running into the back garden every night at about six o’clock and shouting the rudest thing she can think of (“bum”) as loud as she can. Does that count?

Have you developed a closer relationship or better understanding of one another as a result of working together at home for so long?

CAROLINE: Lockdown, and the schools being closed, have been an enormous challenge for all of us to have to navigate, but the way in which both we, and the kids, have adapted is something we’re enormously proud of. As a family, we’re a very close-knit crew, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have had to spend this time together with people we love, which means naturally we have all become even closer and more understanding of one another’s various quirks. And the weekly game of "scream into the wind" has also really helped.

What lessons have you learned from each other?

BEN: Having met 3 million years ago at art college, we’ve been thick as thieves for most of our adult lives, with us now knowing everything there is to know about one another. But it took a global pandemic for me to find out that Caroline can do a fucking brilliant Welsh accent.

What has it been like for you working in the same industry together at home?

BEN: We joked that it’d be funny if we ended up pitching against each other while working from home. We’d have to engage in a code of silence, or erect a wall down the middle of the house, taking a child each and half the kitchen, so we could both work in isolation without fear of overhearing a cracking end-line or a pitch-winning strategy.

We were both on the same pitch within a fortnight of the first lockdown. But, once the wall was up, it wasn’t so bad. Granted, the kids miss each other terribly so we let them meet in the garden on Wednesday afternoons, but all in all, we've adjusted to our new normal pretty well. Which is just as well, because neither of us won the bloody pitch.

What has been the funniest moment when working together from home over the past year?

CAROLINE: At the start of the pre-Christmas lockdown we made the inspired decision to get a dog. Looking back, that was a pretty funny thing to do: take the crushing pressures of another national lockdown, increasingly feral children and a million spinning plates and lob in a furry four-legged baby that shits, shouts and bites everyone. What could be funnier?

Christopher Kenna, founder and CEO, and Dean Evans, head of delivery at Brand Advance

Together: 12 years | Live: London | Kids: 16-year-old (living in Germany)

How have you navigated/negotiated a whole year of WFH together in the same space?

CHRIS: We’ve been together 12 years, which in gay years is a long time. It's just like dog years: multiply by seven. So we had already got used to each other.

DEAN: We work at the same company so we're together all the time. Usually, Chris is more social than I am. So there'll be events or panels that he will be out of the office for, and I will have time to myself, which I have been missing.

What annoying or endearing habits have you noticed about each other that you weren’t aware of before?

DEAN: Chris is always here. Before Covid, he may be at an industry event two or three times a week. I would go to some of them but mostly I would come home, eat what I want, watch what I want and just relax.

CHRIS: And I've had to suffer Ru Paul’s Drag Race. And it's not just one series; I've had to watch the UK one, the US one, and any other camp TV show. I’ve had to suffer it because I'm here and he makes me put down my phone and watch it, he says if we're stuck in the same house, you're going to watch these shows with me.

What new habits have you developed: a lunchtime walk, breakfast together…?

DEAN: When there's a big meeting going on, and there have been some big ones lately, we’ve just been having a hug at the end. I’m thinking it’s just going to be a quick hug and then 45 seconds later we’re still there, because it is just horrible, because life's just horrible at the moment.

CHRIS: I get lonely, so we've had arguments, where I want Dean to come out of the guest room office and just sit with me, but he wants quiet time and says he’s busy. And I’m twiddling my thumbs waiting for the next live panel discussion.

To what extent have you felt self-conscious when having meetings that your partner can overhear?

DEAN: Because Chris is the boss, it makes me nervous when he's on a call. It’s easier for me when he's not on the call. And it’s not just him but any senior people can be the cause of stress, and it can sometimes stop you from being your best.

CHRIS: I knew Dean was good, because he helped me build the company, I just didn't realise how good he is. Because he's shy, he never speaks if I'm in the room. I know it's not the greatest dynamic and I hope our relationship is equal. I've always been the career-minded one, but overhearing Dean on calls with our clients has made me realise how good Dean is.

What has been the most memorable moment when working together from home over the past year?

DEAN: At the beginning of lockdown in March 2020, Chris fell and knocked out his front teeth. He was OK, but there was a time when his front teeth were missing, and even the prettiest of faces looks terrible without front teeth.

CHRIS: So, I was the rude person with my camera off. To be fair I would turn it on for a second just to explain, and everyone would agree that it was much better if I kept it off.

Are you planning to go back to your offices, and if so, are you looking forward to that time?

CHRIS: We are privileged with where we live, in Canary Wharf, at the top of a big skyscraper with two levels to our apartment. But many of our staff don't have that privilege and they might be living in a house with four or five other people, working from their bedroom.

DEAN: We open the office every time we’re allowed. It opens again on 29 March.

Trevor Robinson, founder, Quiet Storm and Create Not Hate and Rania Robinson, CEO and partner, Quiet Storm, director, Create Not Hate

Together: 15 years | Live: London | Kids: 12, 13 and 30 | Dog: Pugsy the pug

How have you navigated / negotiated a whole year of WFH together in the same space?

RANIA: We definitely leave work at the end of the day now. Before Covid, I’d come home and start talking to Trevor straightaway about work stuff. I don't do that now. We leave work at six o'clock or whenever the day is over, and we psychologically leave it, and emotionally leave it, rather than physically leaving it. And I think that's a good thing because we are also respecting each other's rituals.

TREVOR: Sometimes I need to shut off and have a hot bath and a glass of wine, read, put on music, just to show that the day's shut off, otherwise it’s whirling around my head, all night. We both have our ways now of just putting a line in the sand when the working day is over.

Have you worked in the same room or separately?

TREVOR: We do a lot of meetings together, and at first we were doing them at the kitchen table. I don't know how we did that. I'm very much a doodler and looking for references all the time and trying to try to work and come up with ideas, during meetings. And that can be quite off-putting if that's not your way of working. So in the end, the fight for the kitchen table was won by Rania, because she gets up earlier than me. Now, we are all in separate zones, and it’s a lot more conducive towards working together.

RANIA: In the beginning we got on each other's nerves; I got frustrated with Trev not appearing to be paying attention to the meeting because he's checking references and doing various things, something you wouldn't notice necessarily if he was in his office, or he wouldn't be doing if he was sat in a normal meeting room. Even under these challenging circumstances, I think we fared pretty well. We’ve probably had just as many rows in the office, if not more in the office, than we've had at home. It's been more minor irritations.

What new habits have you developed; lunchtime walk, breakfast together…?

RANIA: We sometimes get lunch where we all sit down with the kids when they've been home, that's happened once a week or so when timings work. I think what we've realised is we need to take time away from each other as often as we can. We'll spend time doing separate things at the weekend.

TREVOR: I've been recovering from a bike accident and shoulder injury. So for me, I have physio and go for walks or back out on my bike again. I need to discipline myself in that, at lunchtime, I just put my headphones on and go outside. Pretty soon, if you don't do those things, you're just sat here.

What has it been like for you working in the same industry together at home?

TREVOR: I think this year has brought us closer together because we rebooted Create Not Hate again. It has been a very emotional year, especially the whole George Floyd murder and the Black Lives Matter movement, and feelings have bubbled up from racist incidents that have happened to me and that happened to Rania. So we have been able to put that cathartically together and use Create Not Hate to do something positive about the very negative world that we live in. That's something I wouldn't underestimate about this year.

Have you developed a closer relationship or better understanding of one another as a result of working together at home for so long?

RANIA: As a couple, each thing that you go through that's challenging either breaks you or it brings you closer together. Our relationship has got stronger and stronger, and actually, the battles and the challenges and the misunderstandings become fewer and fewer. In the early days of working together, it was tough getting to know each other and getting to figure it all out. This was another thing we've gone through, and we've gone through a lot.

What has been the funniest moment when working together from home over the past year?

TREVOR: During meetings when one of the kids is trying to cook, it's crash-bang-wallop and you're trying to talk to the client… But it’s the same reality for everyone. We've seen clients with kids coming in, snotty noses and jam everywhere.

What lessons have you learned over the past year?

RANIA: We’ve got a busy household with quite a few people. Now we’ve got a Robinsons' WhatsApp and I say the times when I don't want anyone in the kitchen, and can someone please take the dog. Otherwise, it's so distracting. Both of us have been doing quite a lot of podcasts and panels, and then suddenly you've got all this stuff going on in the background, so we’ve learned to manage it better.

