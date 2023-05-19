Five diversity strategies to spark creativity

The importance of diversity and inclusion and its relationship with business results is well known, but according to Karin Seymour, director of client and marketing at Sky: “Advertising and media businesses are still on a journey to better reflect the people and society viewing our content."

At Sky, we are committed to achieving that, while being aware we are not there yet. If we work together we can achieve this more quickly,” she said.

Seymour was speaking as part of a Campaign roundtable discussion, in partnership with Sky, exploring how building inclusive cultures can cultivate greater creativity on our TV screens and in advertising.

Industry experts at the event identified five practical tips to help advertisers and agencies develop their D&I strategies.

1. Hold yourself to account

Putting policies in place is an important first step in the diversity journey, especially in areas that may not have been considered before. “At Diageo, we have a big D&I agenda, which includes ethnicity, disability and female leadership. And there’s been a massive ramp up with things like menopause and fertility policies,” said Grainne Wafer, global director, beer, Baileys & Smirnoff, at Diageo.

“In terms of creative content, we also look at how we can remove bias in our work. We created a framework to test our creative projects against progressive marketing measures. So, as well as an advert being highly engaging and well branded, we can see how modern and representative it is.”

Helen Jeremiah, VP marketing director at Boots, said the company takes an organic approach to diversity. “We don’t proportion our budgets, because you can tell when diversity is a bit of a tick-box exercise. But if you look at our content, we have good representation. We often ‘street cast’, and get people who naturally want to be part of the story we are telling.”

2. Work with diverse contributors and writers

Many of our experts spoke about ensuring that people from diverse backgrounds are part of the creative process. Luke Seraphin, head of diversity and inclusion for content at Sky, said: “We want more diverse storytelling on our platforms, but the only way to get that is to engage with more diverse storytellers. So, part of our work is about finding and cultivating those people.”

Wafer agreed that organisations must take a proactive approach and encourage people from diverse backgrounds to pitch for work. “For example, we mandate that in every triple bid, there has to be a diverse director,” she said.

3. Look at accessibility from all angles

Improving diversity is not just about who is being given the opportunity to produce authentic content. There are certain protected characteristics that are harder to represent, both on screen and behind the scenes, for practical reasons.

“In TV, disability is the biggest area where we are failing,” said Seraphin. “People may want to come into the industry but can’t physically access the sets. At Sky, we have an access coordinator on all productions, and dedicated budgets for access requirements to make it a level playing field as much as possible.”

The experts also pointed out that for people who are deaf or visually impaired, making simple adjustments to adverts can improve accessibility. Adding subtitles, captioning images, and capitalising hashtags can all help.

4. Embrace neurodivergence

Neurodivergence is an often overlooked area of diversity that is gaining greater understanding. Perla Bloom, manager of global marketing strategy at EA Games, said the company recognises the benefits that neurodiverse people bring to their workplace: “At EA, they offer coaching, so there are lots of different ways you can work that might not be the ‘classic’ way of working. For example, you don’t have to be in the office if you don’t want to be.”

“Even up until recently, people have been expected to fit inside a box,” said Lydia Amoah, CEO and founder of cultural change agency Backlight. “And if you’re outside this box, you’re not accepted, or people can feel awkward. But everyone has their uniqueness about how they approach business.”

5. Expand your audience with niche content

One speaker asked whether there is a danger that, by achieving representation, you could end up with content that only speaks to one specific audience.

To challenge this idea, Seraphin cited the huge success of the award-winning show It’s a Sin, which followed a group of gay men and their friends whose lives were changed by the HIV/AIDS epidemic. It achieved 18.9m views on All 4, making it Channel 4’s most-watched drama series.

Other programming with more diverse casts, such as Sky Atlantic’s Gangs of London and Netflix’s comedy drama Beef, created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin, have also drawn huge audiences.

And yet, a number of our experts agreed that some hesitation still exists around proportioning budgets to diverse audiences. “There’s the fear around access, and also whether there will be a response, or a return on investment,” Amoah said.

Even if there is a threat of a backlash against diverse content – for example, Tesco’s ‘Everyone is welcome’ Christmas campaign received a shocking amount of online abuse – the experts agreed that creators have a responsibility to keep pushing forward.

Christopher Pierce, senior media manager at Reckitt, said: “We are trying to be more and more thoughtful in our approach. An example of this is our #MySexMyWay campaign for Durex, which was inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community. The heart of our compass is to do the right thing, always.”