Five reasons to put the Podcast Show in your diary

Obsessed with podcasts? Us too, and that’s why Campaign is delighted to officially partner The Podcast Show 2022.

The Podcast Show 2022 is a brand new international festival for podcasting and is set to welcome 6,000 people for a one-of-a-kind vibrant event for industry professionals, independent podcast creators, business leaders, emerging talent and fans on 25-26 May. There will be a wide range of talks to appeal to attendees at every stage of their careers, from those just starting out to seasoned professionals. Here are five reasons why you have to attend.

1. Learn what makes a podcast pop (or flop)

The Podcast Show 2022 will host 150 in-person panels and sessions with industry leaders, discussing everything from what commissioners, ad buyers and potential funders are looking for, through to first-class marketing campaigns and how to avoid making a flop. Plus, learn about the most effective and meaningful ways brands can maximise the podcast opportunity. Our top three session picks are:

'How we made... Comfort Eating' with The Guardian

‘The Evolution of Podcast Advertising’ with Spotify

'Creating Branded Originals' with Fresh Air Production

2. Learn from the podcast pros – and tap the opportunity for brands

The Podcast Show 2022 will also present masterclasses, giving you the chance to meet the experts who will provide feedback and advice via a creator’s corner as well as at networking bars. There will also be a ‘Brand Works’ area on the main show floor which will serve as a central hub to bring brands and advertisers together with podcast creators. Expect global industry leaders, recognisable talent and brands around every corner.

3. Hear from top podcast personalities

With more than 350 speakers, attendees can expect to hear from award-winning creatives, podcasters and rising stars. The speaker lineup is now revealed and includes Louis Theroux; Gary Lineker; Monroe Bergdorf; Happy Place’s Fearne Cotton; Wondery’s CEO Jen Sargent; Acast’s CEO Ross Adams; Tolani, Audrey and Milena from the Spotify Exclusive podcast The Receipts; the My Dad Wrote a Porno team; The Observer’s audio critic Miranda Sawyer; Podnews’ James Cridland; the BBC’s Nihal Arthanayake; Soundtracking’s Edith Bowman and more.

4. Network with the best in the business

Expect plenty of networking opportunities with executives and decision makers, with some of the biggest global organisations in the podcasting world in attendance. Some of the brands confirmed include Spotify; Amazon Music; Acast; BBC Sounds; Global; Wondery; Sony Music Entertainment; Audioboom; Anchor; Megaphone; Podnews; IAB UK; The Guardian and Broadcast.

5. Watch a LIVE podcast

The organisers have partnered with SJM Concerts to present The Podcast Show 2022 LIVE from 23-29 May. In a week-long series of 20+ live events, you can enjoy the most successful and hottest breakthrough podcasts brought to the stage. World-class talent, including Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place; The Guardian’s Comfort Eating with Grace Dent; RedHanded; Wondery’s British Scandal; Spotify Exclusive podcast The Receipts; The Rick Shiels Golf Show and BBC Radio 5 Live’s Elis James and John Robins, will be in venues across London.