Five short form video ad myths busted

Campaign and Xaxis weigh up the pros and cons of short-form video as part of a marketing strategy.

Campaign partnered with Xaxis to conduct a survey with our brand marketer readers, to find out what you really think about short-form video ads.

While more than two-fifths of marketers believe six-second video ads deliver superior levels of consumer engagement, and almost half agree that six-second video ads deliver against required business outcomes, almost three-fifths aren’t sure whether to invest in the format.

In this report, we outline the top five findings from the survey and Chris Hardiman, product director at Xaxis, weighs in with thoughts. 

Download the attached report to get the full picture.

