Five ways to make digital stand out

February- Birds Eye defrosts digital to boost sales

March- Starling Bank's mobile-first marketing opens more accounts

April- EE's real-time red carpet brings glamour home

May- How Fiat's personalised approach drives traffic

June- Naturally creative - how Natural Cycles' marketing campaign achieved a massive uplift in brand awareness

September- ITV's Reminder Bot reinvents TV viewing

October- Vodafone helps young people find jobs

November- L'Oréal and Facebook are the perfect match for targeting female millennials of

Over the past year ‘Pick of The Month’ has highlighted a highly diverse range of effective campaigns, yet it is still possible to identify five common themes which can act as lessons for any brand looking to drive value from the Facebook family of apps:

1. Always test & learn

The largest commonality across the case studies is the need to continuously test and learn against brand and sales outcomes. Natural Cycles created a test-and-learn strategy which directly informed its creative, which it evaluated across 14 different data points. Testing really matters: Facebook analysed 20,000 split tests on the platform and observed that the median average difference between the winning ad set and losing ad set was 24% in efficiency or CPA, while a recent study by Social Code showed the average diffrence between best and worst performing creative in a single campaign is x11 return on advertising spend! Any marketing activity without a test and learn approach is likely to be missing out on substantial value.

2. Create for mobile

The single biggest factor in determining effectiveness of activity on Facebook is whether the creative is created for mobile. The ‘Pick of The Month’ case studies show that using mobile-first creative can transform effectiveness. This confirms research findings – a recent meta-analysis showed mobile-optimised creative out-performed non-optimised creative across every brand metric, driving 2.1x more awareness, 3.4x more message association and 4.8x more purchase intent.

3. Harness the platform’s superpowers

Ideas such as the ITV reminder bot and the EE real-time red carpet use the platform’s unique strengths and make them work for brands in an innovative and engaging way. Think beyond static or video and instead think how you can utilise the platform’s unique strengths – whether that be creating immersive content with 360-degree videos, greater interaction with the Stories format, or personalised one-to-one comms with messaging.

4. Make business growth your goal

It’s a mistake to look at Facebook through the lens of engagement, shares or likes. Its real strength is in driving business growth. These case studies show great examples of this: for Starling Bank, 44% of account opens in the campaign period were driven by Facebook. The key to driving business growth on the platform is ensuring the objectives you use match the marketing objective you have. Invest in objectives which optimise to a brand or business outcome (such as brand awareness or website conversion), rather than engagement or clicks.

5. Have empathy for your audience

People scroll through the height of Big Ben every day on social feeds. For your content to gain attention it needs to be relevant or, better still, interesting. To do this you need to have empathy for your audience and make every decision through the filter of how they see the world and experience it. When Vodafone wanted to help young adults find potential digital jobs, it understood their platform usage behaviour and created 8-10 second videos which inspired them to think more broadly about jobs in the future, while Natural Cycles tested its launch creative over and over again to better understand which resonated better with its audience.

