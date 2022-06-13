A flair for the spectacular

Out of home has many attractions for an advertiser which wants to make a bold, confident statement in public media – where its message can be seen and shared by everyone.

But perhaps one of out of home’s greatest powers, after its scale and unrivalled reach, is its flair for the spectacular. That is certainly the case with the Grand Prix-winning work at the Outdoor Media Awards 2022 which were run in partnership by Clear Channel and Campaign.

After a lengthy debate between the judges, they picked the BBC’s “This is our BBC” by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media UK and BBC Creative because of the sheer scale, breadth and creative ambition of its outdoor work.

The BBC produced a series of spectaculars that stood out and championed the role of the nation’s public-service broadcaster.

That is part of a trend. As Aimee McKay, Clear Channel's client partnership director, told guests at the awards ceremony for the OMAs at Drake & Morgan in London’s King’s Cross: “In the last year or so, we’ve seen the return of the mighty special build installation – the cherry on the cake to drive talkability and social amplification.”

This renewed confidence in out of home reflects the fact that the sector has recovered well from the pandemic.

Digitising and modernising

I enjoyed being the chair of judges of the OMAs – for the second year in a row – and loved reading the entries.

There was some really varied work, which demonstrates just how creative and versatile out of home is.

But, also, it is a medium that is continuing to digitise and modernise – which we saw in some of the Gold-winning campaigns such as Domino’s "Group Ordering" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media UK and VCCP and Sky’s "Sky Glass Launch" by Rapport, MediaCom, Sky Creative Agency and AKQA where data played a significant role.

All of the brands, agencies and media companies on the shortlist deserve extra credit because it is easy to forget that much of the work during the judging period was created, planned and bought during tough circumstances, especially in the first half of 2021 when coronavirus was still at its peak.

Out of home demonstrated its social impact during the pandemic and, as restrictions have eased, it has continued to be a medium that matters – whether it is connecting with local communities or specific ethnic groups or championing sustainability.

Our lives may never be quite the same as before the pandemic, but I am 100% sure that we will want to spend time out of home.

Gideon Spanier is UK editor-in-chief of Campaign and chair of the judges for the Outdoor Media Awards 2022

THE WINNERS AND SHORTLIST



GRAND PRIX

BBC "This is our BBC" by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / BBC Creative

CREATIVE



Visual Craft Award

Gold

Unilever "Marmite Dynamite" by Kinetic / Mindshare / Adam & Eve/DDB

Silver

BBC "A Perfect Planet" by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / BBC Creative

Bronze

Volkswagen "ID.4" – by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Adam & Eve/DDB / 72 Point

Highly Commended:

McDonald’s "Lights On" by Talon Outdoor / OMD / Leo Burnett

Shortlist

Klarna "Discover The Truth" by Kinetic / Bountiful Cow / Motel

Channel 4 "Great British Bake Off" by Talon Outdoor / OMD / Ann Squared / Infinity Outdoor

Sky "Sky Broadband Ultrafast" by Rapport / MediaCom / Engine





Tech Innovation Award

Gold

Sky "Sky Glass Launch" by Rapport / MediaCom / Sky Creative Agency / AKQA

Silver

American Express "Shop Small" by Rapport / UM London / DentsuMB

Bronze

Nissan "All-New Nissan Qashqai Launch" by Talon Outdoor / MG OMD / TBWA / NissanUnited / Pixel Artworks



Shortlist

William Grant & Sons Ltd "Hendrick’s Gin Summer Escape" by Posterscope / Dentsu X / Space / Clear Channel / JCDecaux

William Hill "Winning The Euros With Clever Substitutions" by Kinetic / Wavemaker / DOOH.com / William Hill Studio

Installation and Experience Award

Gold

Unilever - "Marmite Dynamite" by Kinetic / Mindshare / Adam & Eve/DDB

Silver

Klarna "Discover The Truth" by Kinetic / Bountiful Cow / Motel

Bronze

Pernod Ricard "Absolut: #TogetherIRL" by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / Ann Squared

Shortlist

William Grant & Sons Ltd "Hendrick’s Gin Summer Escape" by Posterscope / Dentsu X / Space / Clear Channel / JCDecaux

Subway "Subway Tiger Pig" by MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / MediaCom Edinburgh / Above & Beyond / DOOH.com

PLANNING

Data and Intelligence Award

Gold

William Hill "Winning The Euros With Clever Substitutions" by Kinetic / Wavemaker / DOOH.com / William Hill Studio

Silver

The North Face "The North Face VECTIV x Strava" by Talon Outdoor / PHD / OMGDOOH / Bigger

Bronze

Kopparberg "To Firsts That Last" by Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff / Neverland



Shortlist

TalkTalk "How TalkTalk Future Fibre Beat The Competition, Street By Street" by Kinetic / mSix&Partners / The&Partnership

Specsavers "Specsavers Live Appointment Feed" by Talon Outdoor / MG OMD / OMGDOOH

Cross-Format Award

Gold

Domino’s "Group Ordering" by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / VCCP

Silver

Uber "Rider Recovery" by MediaCom Outdoor / MediaCom / Mother

Bronze

Sky "Sky Glass" by Rapport / MediaCom / Sky Creative Agency / AKQA



Shortlist

Channel 4 "Altogether Different" by Talon Outdoor / OMD / 4Creative

Kellogg’s "Kellogg’s Good Morning" by Posterscope / Carat / Leo Burnett

Alpro Soya, Danone "Plant Based For Protein Lovers" by Kinetic / Wavemaker / VMLY&R / Purity / Mccann Worldgroup

Tennent’s "Summer Of Football" by Talon Outdoor / Republic of Media

Kopparberg "To Firsts That Last" by Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff / Neverland

Cross-Channel Award

Gold

Mars "Maltesers #TheMassiveOvershare" by MediaCom Outdoor / MediaCom / AMV BBDO

Silver

Diageo "#LooksLikeGuinness" by Talon Outdoor / PHD / OMGDOOH / AMV BBDO

Bronze

Camelot "Tokyo Olympics" by Posterscope / iProspect / Adam & Eve/DDB



Shortlist

Subway "Subway Tiger Pig" by MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / MediaCom Edinburgh / Above & Beyond / DOOH.com

Tesco "Tesco Front Of Mind At Meal Times" by Kinetic / MediaCom / BBH

EFFECTIVENESS

Brand Building Award

Gold

BBC "This Is Our BBC" by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / BBC Creative

Silver

The Co-operative Group "Local. Relevant. OOH." by Posterscope / Carat / Lucky Generals / Liveposter

Bronze

EE "Competitor Strikes" by Posterscope / Essence / Saatchi & Saatchi



Shortlist

Taylors of Harrogate "Golden Hours: Yorkshire Tea" by Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff / Lucky Generals

SME & Local Advertising Award

Gold

Vagina Museum "Neighbours" by Jack Arts / London Lites / The Or London / Clear Channel

Silver

Yuup "Experience Bristol With yuup.co" by Out of Hand

Shortlist

Plant Heads "Crackd: The No-Egg Egg" by CNS Media / Regital

Isle of White Distillery "Mermaid Gin" by Talon Outdoor / Brazil Street Agency / Perfect Day

New Approach Award

Gold

Shelter "Fight For Home" by Talon Outdoor / Yonder Media / Who Wot Why

Silver

Domino’s "Group Ordering" by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / VCCP

Bronze

The Co-operative Group "Local. Relevant. OOH." by Posterscope / Carat / Lucky Generals / Liveposter



Shortlist

BetBull "Find Your Bet Mates" by Talon Outdoor / IMA-Home / Forever Beta

Kikkoman "Programmatic Cross Category POS Campaign" by iDOOH / Wavemaker North / NOAH / JCDecaux

Tony’s Chocolonely "There’s No Such Thing As Free Chocolate" by Talon Outdoor / PHD UK / Union Wagner

A PLATFORM FOR GOOD

National Social Impact Award

Gold

Plan International UK "Crime Not Compliment" by Grand Visual / Our Streets Now / Clear Channel

Silver

QCF "The World Is Looking At You" by Open Outdoor / Media Bounty / Iris

Bronze

Microsoft "British Sign Language Campaign" by Posterscope / Carat / MRM / Signly / JCDecaux



Shortlist

Mars "Maltesers #TheMassiveOvershare" by MediaCom Outdoor / MediaCom / AMV BBDO

MeeToo Education "MeeToo ‘Express Yourself’ Art For Youth Mental Health" by Clear Channel

Tesco "Tesco COP26" by Kinetic / MediaCom / DOOH.com / BBH

Community Social Impact Award

Gold

Recycle Your Electricals "Think Global, Recycle Local" by december19 / Truant London / Material Focus

Silver

Salford City Council "Home Is On Your High Street" by Buy Me Media / Whistle Jacket

Bronze

Pocc "Artist In Residence" by Clear Channel



Shortlist

Tower Hamlets Council "#Ihadmyjab" by Tower Hamlets Council

Brighton & Hove City Council "Thank You For" by Clear Channel / JIMPIX

TALENT

Rising Star Award

Winner

Ashleigh Tucker - MediaCom



Shortlist

Benjamin Rowland - Evolve OOH

Jack Finch - Talon Outdoor