A flair for the spectacular

Out of home has many attractions for an advertiser which wants to make a bold, confident statement in public media – where its message can be seen and shared by everyone.
But perhaps one of out of home’s greatest powers, after its scale and unrivalled reach, is its flair for the spectacular. That is certainly the case with the Grand Prix-winning work at the Outdoor Media Awards 2022 which were run in partnership by Clear Channel and Campaign.
After a lengthy debate between the judges, they picked the BBC’s “This is our BBC” by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media UK and BBC Creative because of the sheer scale, breadth and creative ambition of its outdoor work.
The BBC produced a series of spectaculars that stood out and championed the role of the nation’s public-service broadcaster.
That is part of a trend. As Aimee McKay, Clear Channel's client partnership director, told guests at the awards ceremony for the OMAs at Drake & Morgan in London’s King’s Cross: “In the last year or so, we’ve seen the return of the mighty special build installation – the cherry on the cake to drive talkability and social amplification.”
This renewed confidence in out of home reflects the fact that the sector has recovered well from the pandemic.
Digitising and modernising
I enjoyed being the chair of judges of the OMAs – for the second year in a row – and loved reading the entries.
There was some really varied work, which demonstrates just how creative and versatile out of home is.
But, also, it is a medium that is continuing to digitise and modernise – which we saw in some of the Gold-winning campaigns such as Domino’s "Group Ordering" by Talon Outdoor, Havas Media UK and VCCP and Sky’s "Sky Glass Launch" by Rapport, MediaCom, Sky Creative Agency and AKQA where data played a significant role.
All of the brands, agencies and media companies on the shortlist deserve extra credit because it is easy to forget that much of the work during the judging period was created, planned and bought during tough circumstances, especially in the first half of 2021 when coronavirus was still at its peak.
Out of home demonstrated its social impact during the pandemic and, as restrictions have eased, it has continued to be a medium that matters – whether it is connecting with local communities or specific ethnic groups or championing sustainability.
Our lives may never be quite the same as before the pandemic, but I am 100% sure that we will want to spend time out of home.
Gideon Spanier is UK editor-in-chief of Campaign and chair of the judges for the Outdoor Media Awards 2022
THE WINNERS AND SHORTLIST
GRAND PRIX
BBC "This is our BBC" by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / BBC Creative
CREATIVE
Visual Craft Award
Gold
Unilever "Marmite Dynamite" by Kinetic / Mindshare / Adam & Eve/DDB
Silver
BBC "A Perfect Planet" by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / BBC Creative
Bronze
Volkswagen "ID.4" – by Talon Outdoor / PHD / Adam & Eve/DDB / 72 Point
Highly Commended:
McDonald’s "Lights On" by Talon Outdoor / OMD / Leo Burnett
Shortlist
Klarna "Discover The Truth" by Kinetic / Bountiful Cow / Motel
Channel 4 "Great British Bake Off" by Talon Outdoor / OMD / Ann Squared / Infinity Outdoor
Sky "Sky Broadband Ultrafast" by Rapport / MediaCom / Engine
Tech Innovation Award
Gold
Sky "Sky Glass Launch" by Rapport / MediaCom / Sky Creative Agency / AKQA
Silver
American Express "Shop Small" by Rapport / UM London / DentsuMB
Bronze
Nissan "All-New Nissan Qashqai Launch" by Talon Outdoor / MG OMD / TBWA / NissanUnited / Pixel Artworks
Shortlist
William Grant & Sons Ltd "Hendrick’s Gin Summer Escape" by Posterscope / Dentsu X / Space / Clear Channel / JCDecaux
William Hill "Winning The Euros With Clever Substitutions" by Kinetic / Wavemaker / DOOH.com / William Hill Studio
Installation and Experience Award
Gold
Unilever - "Marmite Dynamite" by Kinetic / Mindshare / Adam & Eve/DDB
Silver
Klarna "Discover The Truth" by Kinetic / Bountiful Cow / Motel
Bronze
Pernod Ricard "Absolut: #TogetherIRL" by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / Ann Squared
Shortlist
William Grant & Sons Ltd "Hendrick’s Gin Summer Escape" by Posterscope / Dentsu X / Space / Clear Channel / JCDecaux
Subway "Subway Tiger Pig" by MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / MediaCom Edinburgh / Above & Beyond / DOOH.com
PLANNING
Data and Intelligence Award
Gold
William Hill "Winning The Euros With Clever Substitutions" by Kinetic / Wavemaker / DOOH.com / William Hill Studio
Silver
The North Face "The North Face VECTIV x Strava" by Talon Outdoor / PHD / OMGDOOH / Bigger
Bronze
Kopparberg "To Firsts That Last" by Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff / Neverland
Shortlist
TalkTalk "How TalkTalk Future Fibre Beat The Competition, Street By Street" by Kinetic / mSix&Partners / The&Partnership
Specsavers "Specsavers Live Appointment Feed" by Talon Outdoor / MG OMD / OMGDOOH
Cross-Format Award
Gold
Domino’s "Group Ordering" by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / VCCP
Silver
Uber "Rider Recovery" by MediaCom Outdoor / MediaCom / Mother
Bronze
Sky "Sky Glass" by Rapport / MediaCom / Sky Creative Agency / AKQA
Shortlist
Channel 4 "Altogether Different" by Talon Outdoor / OMD / 4Creative
Kellogg’s "Kellogg’s Good Morning" by Posterscope / Carat / Leo Burnett
Alpro Soya, Danone "Plant Based For Protein Lovers" by Kinetic / Wavemaker / VMLY&R / Purity / Mccann Worldgroup
Tennent’s "Summer Of Football" by Talon Outdoor / Republic of Media
Kopparberg "To Firsts That Last" by Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff / Neverland
Cross-Channel Award
Gold
Mars "Maltesers #TheMassiveOvershare" by MediaCom Outdoor / MediaCom / AMV BBDO
Silver
Diageo "#LooksLikeGuinness" by Talon Outdoor / PHD / OMGDOOH / AMV BBDO
Bronze
Camelot "Tokyo Olympics" by Posterscope / iProspect / Adam & Eve/DDB
Shortlist
Subway "Subway Tiger Pig" by MediaCom Outdoor / Kinetic / MediaCom Edinburgh / Above & Beyond / DOOH.com
Tesco "Tesco Front Of Mind At Meal Times" by Kinetic / MediaCom / BBH
EFFECTIVENESS
Brand Building Award
Gold
BBC "This Is Our BBC" by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / BBC Creative
Silver
The Co-operative Group "Local. Relevant. OOH." by Posterscope / Carat / Lucky Generals / Liveposter
Bronze
EE "Competitor Strikes" by Posterscope / Essence / Saatchi & Saatchi
Shortlist
Taylors of Harrogate "Golden Hours: Yorkshire Tea" by Talon Outdoor / Goodstuff / Lucky Generals
SME & Local Advertising Award
Gold
Vagina Museum "Neighbours" by Jack Arts / London Lites / The Or London / Clear Channel
Silver
Yuup "Experience Bristol With yuup.co" by Out of Hand
Shortlist
Plant Heads "Crackd: The No-Egg Egg" by CNS Media / Regital
Isle of White Distillery "Mermaid Gin" by Talon Outdoor / Brazil Street Agency / Perfect Day
New Approach Award
Gold
Shelter "Fight For Home" by Talon Outdoor / Yonder Media / Who Wot Why
Silver
Domino’s "Group Ordering" by Talon Outdoor / Havas Media UK / VCCP
Bronze
The Co-operative Group "Local. Relevant. OOH." by Posterscope / Carat / Lucky Generals / Liveposter
Shortlist
BetBull "Find Your Bet Mates" by Talon Outdoor / IMA-Home / Forever Beta
Kikkoman "Programmatic Cross Category POS Campaign" by iDOOH / Wavemaker North / NOAH / JCDecaux
Tony’s Chocolonely "There’s No Such Thing As Free Chocolate" by Talon Outdoor / PHD UK / Union Wagner
A PLATFORM FOR GOOD
National Social Impact Award
Gold
Plan International UK "Crime Not Compliment" by Grand Visual / Our Streets Now / Clear Channel
Silver
QCF "The World Is Looking At You" by Open Outdoor / Media Bounty / Iris
Bronze
Microsoft "British Sign Language Campaign" by Posterscope / Carat / MRM / Signly / JCDecaux
Shortlist
Mars "Maltesers #TheMassiveOvershare" by MediaCom Outdoor / MediaCom / AMV BBDO
MeeToo Education "MeeToo ‘Express Yourself’ Art For Youth Mental Health" by Clear Channel
Tesco "Tesco COP26" by Kinetic / MediaCom / DOOH.com / BBH
Community Social Impact Award
Gold
Recycle Your Electricals "Think Global, Recycle Local" by december19 / Truant London / Material Focus
Silver
Salford City Council "Home Is On Your High Street" by Buy Me Media / Whistle Jacket
Bronze
Pocc "Artist In Residence" by Clear Channel
Shortlist
Tower Hamlets Council "#Ihadmyjab" by Tower Hamlets Council
Brighton & Hove City Council "Thank You For" by Clear Channel / JIMPIX
TALENT
Rising Star Award
Winner
Ashleigh Tucker - MediaCom
Shortlist
Benjamin Rowland - Evolve OOH
Jack Finch - Talon Outdoor