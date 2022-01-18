Fledgling sports agency Homeground appoints creative director

Sports agency Homeground has recruited Gabi Mostert as creative director following a successful first eight months for the creative shop.

Homeground was launched last year by Rachid Ahouiyek, Henry Scotland and Nico Tuppen, former Iris execs who set out to give the world of sport the creative attention it felt it deserved. Listed in Campaign’s top 10 trailblazers for 2021, the agency has since produced work for Manchester United and the Champions League.

Mostert will work closely with Scotland and Ahouiyek, across all clients and will bring a particular focus on women’s sport.

She has previously held positions at Saatchi & Saatchi and Momentum and as former creative director at Iris, has worked with the Homeground team before. She collaborated with Adidas on the “Ready for sport” campaign, which became the brand’s second most viewed campaign ever boasting 169 million views.

With Homeground commencing during the lockdown, it prioritised a diverse team who could work from anywhere. Mostert will therefore be working from her home in South Africa with other teams across London, North America, Latin America, and across Europe.

Mostert said: “Joining Homeground feels like being called onto the pitch when your team is already 3-0 up. Zero pressure. All fun. Surrounded by your best mates, about to cause absolute mayhem.”

Scotland, co-founder and creative director, added: “We’re all about diverse but specialist vibes; reuniting with Gabi is a dream for us, she’s a great friend who knows all about the power of actual ideas in sport.”

The agency also encourages young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue a career in sport with Homeground Academy, a programme offering three months real living wage paid placements with the view to open up opportunities in the sports industry.

Homeground Academy has hired Seth Webb who wanted to explore alternative careers in sport after a decade of professional youth football in London and the south.

Webb will be supporting production, creative, and client teams across all projects during his time at the Academy.

Scotland explained: “With the Academy, we’re trying to help young athletes see that you don’t have to turn pro to have a great career in sport.”