Staff
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Flexible working, BLM and bullying: Campaign's most-read opinion articles of 2020

Pieces from Michael Frohlich, Shanice Mears and Sue Higgs are among the most-popular this year.

1. Ogilvy UK is moving towards a 3:2 working model

Remember a time when we thought we'd be back in the office soon? Well, agency bosses were looking at how they would handle the new ways of working, and for Ogilvy UK this meant two days a week at Sea Containers House.

2. A response to adland: Thank you, but no thank you

When the Black Lives Matter movement began to take hold again this year, adland responded with an open letter around solidarity and action. But Shanice Mears, co-founder and head of talent at The Elephant Room, argued that the letter "was just not good enough".

3. I was bullied out of my job. Lockdown is a chance to end toxic work culture

Another big topic that has been highlighted this year is workplace bullying. When Sue Higgs, former group creative director at Grey London, shared her experience, it hit home with a lot of people.

4. Creature's 3:2 model can solve 'remote working vs office' dilemma

Dan Cullen-Shute, founder of Creature, kicked off Campaign's 'Reimagining the office' series after being one of the first agency leaders to open up about flexible working at the agency and bringing forward the idea of a 3:2 model. 

5. No-one cares about your campaign

Whether or not readers agreed with his point of view, many seemed to have an opinion on Olly Cooper's observation that the general public doesn't actually care about advertising.

6. The world has changed forever. Are you ready?

When the coronavirus outbreak first took hold back in March, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO's Craig Mawdsley wrote about the "biggest global event since the Second World War".

7. We need offices. I can't bear working from home for the rest of my career

As time in lockdown continued, Spotify's Marco Bertozzi opened up about why he was itching to go back to the office.

8. It's do-or-die time for account management

In response to the IPA's research finding that account management could be "squeezed out" of agencies, Wunderman Thompson's Caroline Foster Kenny outlined her thoughts on how the discipline should be reframed.

9. Coronavirus crisis will change how we work forever

Back in April, AMV's chief executive Sarah Douglas wrote about the changing role of work post-Covid-19.

10. What I learned from being made redundant

The coronavirus downturn led to a lot of job losses this year so readers were interested to hear about how redundancy impacted one anonymous adlander.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
Celebrating individuality and nurturing friendships: the Snapchat Generation

Celebrating individuality and nurturing friendships: the Snapchat Generation

Promoted

December 16, 2020
What is the future of publisher monetisation?

What is the future of publisher monetisation?

Promoted

December 16, 2020
Meet the Snapchat Generation

Meet the Snapchat Generation

Promoted

December 15, 2020