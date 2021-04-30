Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

What the flip? Fortnite and Havaianas in virtual/physical relationship

Deal births real-life Fortnite-edition flip flops and inserts a Havaianas island into the game.

Havaianas: Fortnite players can explore the island
Brazilian sandals brand Havaianas is wooing the gamer audience through a new partnership with global hit multiplayer game Fortnite.

Havaianas has created its own island within the Fortnite world as well as creating a line of flip flops bearing pictures of well-known elements from the game. 

Cheil Brasil is delivering the project, which features a map developed by Alan 'Shinohara' Garcia and Mateus 'Derponce' Yoshitani and an object hunt challenge.

The island is shaped like a flip flop and separated into three parts that reflect the features of the countries where physical Fortnite flip flops will be sold. Players can unlock The Havaianas Summer Island with the code 6301-8935-3098 from today (30 April).

Fefa Romano, chief marketing officer of Alpargatas, owners of Havaianas, said: "We wanted to bring a totally unique and differentiated experience to the Fortnite universe, and getting into the game to bring new narratives to the treasure hunt adding a little bit of Havaianas DNA was a very smart move.

"Both professionals and fans of the game universe already use Havaianas on a daily basis, and now we can enter their world and actively take part in the exciting challenges that Fortnite brings to them - even with a few surprises. Only the game players will fully understand.

"The online gaming industry is the second largest in the world in the entertainment segment. Havaianas is a brand that has been communicating with this audience for some time now, through other licensing partnerships such as Naruto, Mario Bros, Minecraft, and Star Wars. We believe that, just like happened with these other partnerships, Havaianas Fortnite is bound to be a big hit." 

