Here We Flo releases first TV ad with Sky Zero Footprint Fund

Here We Flo, challenger sanitary and sexual health brand, has released its first TV ad following the organisation’s success at the Sky Zero Footprint Fund competition last October.

The competition exists as an extension of Sky Zero – a pledge to become net zero carbon by 2030 – to encourage and supercharge initiatives that drive positive behavioural change in an effort for a more sustainable future.

The eco-femcare brand was one of five finalists, which were awarded £250,000 each to help fund their net zero carbon ads. Here We Flo stood among other brands Olio, Ovo Energy, Pura and Path Financial.

Here We Flo was crowned the winner in the final and awarded an additional £750,000, equating to a total of £1m worth of ad spend with Sky.

With this £1m funding, Here We Flo was able to release its TV ad “No more period dramas” for its Flo organic tampons by independent creative agency Hatch London.

The humorous ad pokes fun at much loved period dramas like Bridgerton and Downton Abbey with a grand group of people sitting down for a spot of fine dining.

With an aim to challenge taboos and ignite conversation around menstruation, the ad shows the men around the table growing uncomfortable in deliberately clichéd theatrical ways when the topic of periods is brought up.

The 30-second ad draws attention to the fact the brand donates 5% of all profits to charities like Bloody Good Period, which donates period products to those in need, and The Orchid Project, which fights FGM.

Co-founders Tara Chandra and Susan Allen set up the business in 2017.

Allen said that she was “proud to finally have a wide-reaching platform to talk about periods and sustainability in ways that have never been done before”.

Sarah Jones, director of planning at Sky Media, said that the judges were “impressed with the passion for [Here We Flo’s] business which shone through at every stage of the process”.

Jones described the TV ad as “fantastic” and believed that it had the potential to create “tangible impact on consumer behaviour”.