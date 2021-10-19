Here We Flo wins £1m in air-time from Sky Zero Footprint Fund

Sky has awarded Here We Flo £1m in air-time as the Grand Prix winner of its inaugural Sky Zero Footprint Fund competition, a £2m advertising initiative that supports and inspires brands to become net zero.

The Sky Footprint Fund is an extension of Sky Zero, the media owner's commitment to become net zero carbon by 2030. The fund was established to help accelerate and amplify initiatives that drive positive behavioural change and tangible impact towards creating a more sustainable future.

Challenger sanitary and sexual health brand Here We Flo secured the top prize ahead of four other finalists – Olio, Ovo Energy, Pura and Path Financial – at a showcase held at the May Fair hotel in London.

All five shortlisted businesses had previously secured £250,000 in media value to support their net zero carbon ads. Here We Flo has been awarded an extra £750,000.

Sky said that Here We Flo's win was down to its "ability to share their entire brand story in 30 seconds and doing in it in a funny, challenging and memorable way" .

Independent creative agency Hatch London worked with Here We Flo on the Downton Abbey-style ad, which is set around a dining table and features women talking about the benefits of the environmentally-friendly sanitary products while the men are left looking rather awkward – with the message "no more period dramas".

Each of the five ads were produced following best practice advice and recommendations from the Advertising Association's AdGreen programme. They will be unveiled as part of a launch campaign that will coincide with the Cop26 conference, of which Sky is a key partner.

Susan Allen, co-founder of Here We Flo, who set up the business with Tara Chandra in 2017, said: "We're beyond thrilled for this incredible win! Winning the Sky Zero Footprint Fund prize will bring our mission, of making shamelessly natural care for life's messiest moments, to levels it never reached before, completely transforming our business.

"We're so proud to finally have a wide-reaching platform to talk about periods and sustainability in ways that have never been done before, and we're so excited to be bringing our 'Period drama' (pictured below) into the world alongside the Hatch London team!"

The winning campaign was selected after each brand unveiled their ads to a panel of judges that included Bartle Bogle Hegarty co-founder Sir John Hegarty; Su-Mei Thompson, chief executive of the Media Trust; Juliet Davenport, founder and director of Good Energy; Lindsey Clay, chief executive of Thinkbox; Fiona Ball, group director of the Bigger Picture at Sky; Stephen Woodford, chair of the Advertising Association; Jo Coombes, founder of AdGreen; Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief of Campaign, and Karen Blackett, country manager at WPP and Group M UK CEO.

Sarah Jones, director of planning at Sky Media, said: "All the finalists delivered brilliant pitches with high quality, big impact, creative TV executions.

"Olio, Ovo Energy, Path Financial and Pura will launch their new TV campaigns alongside Here We Flo in a couple of weeks. We know that all our five winners will play a key role in encouraging the nation to make small but significant changes to help the planet.

"It's exciting that through the process we've unearthed new and disruptive brands, giving them a platform to amplify their message through the power of TV."

Olio enables people to share and give away food and household items; Ovo Energy offers 100% renewable energy on all its tariffs; Path Financial is an advisory firm that aims to reverse climate change through pension investments in sustainable businesses; and Pura is a sustainable baby wipes brand.