Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Flora owner Upfield appoints Dentsu X for global media

Business was spun off from Unilever in 2017 and acquired by private-equity group KKR.

Flora: Upfield brand
Flora: Upfield brand

Upfield, parent of the margarine and spreads business formerly owned by Unilever, has appointed Dentsu X as its global media agency, ending its relationship with WPP’s Mindshare.

Dentsu X will be responsible for "leveraging Upfield’s global presence with media buying services that support brand activations across multiple markets", a spokeswoman for Upfield said.

Unilever announced plans to sell the division in 2017 as part of the FMCG giant’s efforts to focus its business on its best-performing brands and came in the wake of the hostile takeover attempt by Kraft Heinz. Unilever confirmed the sale to private-equity group KKR in December 2017 for £6bn.

Campaign understands that Mindshare, which handles the majority of Unilever’s global media, continued to work with Upfield following the sale. 

Upfield’s brands include Flora, Flora ProActiv, Stork, Becel and I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, which has been renamed in the UK as I Can’t Believe It’s So Good… in response to rising butter sales. In 2016, the business had a global turnover of €3.03bn (£2.69bn).

Peter Huijboom, global chief executive, media and performance and global clients, at Dentsu Aegis Network, said: "Upfield represents a fascinating blend of iconic brands. We’re delighted that Upfield has chosen to partner with us and are excited to deliver on our promise to innovate the way those brands are built by applying the best of Dentsu’s entrepreneurial spirit, global capability and an unrivalled understanding of people."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

"I need to make mine a life that is worth saving" Dame Stephanie Shirley

"I need to make mine a life that is worth saving" Dame Stephanie Shirley

Promoted

May 30, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

Promoted

May 30, 2019
MEDIA
Heard radio's good news story?

Heard radio's good news story?

Promoted

May 23, 2019
AGENCY
Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Promoted

May 23, 2019