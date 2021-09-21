Promoted
How can we flourish in a world of hybrid work?

This time, we want your views. Tell us what you think and help shape an expert discussion. All you have to do is answer these few, simple questions below.

There’s a lot of talk - and many things left unspoken - about how the world of work will unfold over the short, medium and long term.

Individual circumstances, corporate dictats, tech provision and mental health are just some of the considerations at play as we collectively edge towards a different way of working, together. 

But what does this mean for how marketing and creative functions communicate, connect and collaborate?

We want to understand what you think - what are your feelings, concerns and desires for the new work landscape? Do let us know the things you’re thinking - and maybe not saying openly - about how everything will pan out.

