Fold7 appoints Above & Beyond founder Dave Billing as executive creative director

Fold7 has appointed Dave Billing, the founder and former chief creative officer of Above & Beyond, as executive creative director.

Billing will head up the creative department at the agency and report to Fold7’s founder and CCO Ryan Newey.

Billing launched Above & Beyond in 2012 after seven years as head of copy at entertainment marketing specialist The Creative Partnership. In 2018, Billing and the other leaders launched “micro-network” The Beyond Partnership, which also included media agency Yonder.

Following the appointment of Dominic Goldman as ECD last June, Billing left the agency in December and has spent most of this year on gardening leave, during which he has been working on a novel and a sitcom.

At Above & Beyond he was responsible for work on clients including Amazon, Boots Walgreens, Pilgrims Choice and Subway, and he will now turn his hand to the likes of Audible, Carlsberg, CoppaFeel! and Rightmove at Fold7.

“Dave has an invaluable omnichannel outlook, and his entrepreneurial mindset is a great fit for us,” Newey said. “His background in entertainment and advertising means clients benefit from a highly strategic creative who understands how consumers are experiencing and enjoying brands.”

Billing commented that it was “really exciting to be part of a growing agency with a genuine entrepreneurial streak, excellent strategic thinking and a vibrant culture. The studio is laden with amazing briefs, from great brands, across every channel imaginable. Fold is on an exciting trajectory and I am delighted to be joining this very talented, very lovely team at this time.”