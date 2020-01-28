Fold7 wins Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc global account

Carlsberg has picked Fold7 as its global creative partner for Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc beer after a competitive pitch.

The agency fought off competition from Grey London and there was no incumbent on the business.

Fold7 has been drafted in to help build the brand across 40 markets, including China, Russia, South Korea and Canada. The agency will come up with a brand strategy and core creative idea.

The account does not cover the UK, where Kronenbourg is marketed by Heineken.

Fold7 works on the main Carlsberg account in the UK and globally, and has created a series of ads starring Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

Steve Stringer, Carlsberg’s vice-president for craft and speciality, said: "Above all else, we chose Fold7 for its creativity. It is proven in delivering disruptive work that gets brands noticed. This partnership will help us ensure that 1664 Blanc is set for continued strong growth for the long term."

In December Carlsberg appointed Grey Europe to work on a global brief for its alcohol-free variant.