Food delivery brand Abel & Cole preaches less is best in new brand campaign

In the relentless process of being peddled more and yet more, it’s refreshing to see an ad that preaches the virtues of less.

Online grocery retailer Abel & Cole’s new brand campaign, created by Hearts & Minds, urges us there is more to come from less - less plastics in our oceans, less carbon in our skies and less chemicals on vegetables.

The spot was directed by Jim Gilchrist through Outsider and features an Abel & Cole delivery driver singing a song written specially for the ad. We see the driver, played by Lucas Jones, on his regular delivery route, singing about why choosing less is better for the planet, better for wildlife, and better for the food that we eat too.

The campaign runs from September to mid-October, with TV being supported by radio, social, print, and direct mail. The brand will also be running an out-of-home campaign to launch its new meat-free meal kit range, again under the banner of asking consumers to choose less.

The spot was created by Andy George and Nicholas Tasker and produced by Caz Spencer. Media is being handled by The Specialist Works.

Abel & Cole’s marketing director, Emma Dobson, said: “We’re a business that’s always stood for doing the right thing for the planet, so whilst we’re really excited to be telling lots more people about Abel & Cole, it was really important to do it the right way.

“This commercial really shouts about the things we care about the most, and thanks to Lucas’s beautiful voice, does so in an enjoyable upbeat way too. We hope it inspires lots of people to see that less really does mean so much more.”

Andy George, founder of Hearts & Minds said: “Abel & Cole are a really special brand with a clear vision to make it easy for people to eat in a way that lessens their impact on the planet. Watch this space, as there’s more to come from LESS, and even more exciting things to come from Abel & Cole too.”