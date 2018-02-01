Gurjit Degun
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Food Network creates six-patty burger to celebrate new Man v. Food series

Food Network, the US food channel owned by Scripps Networks Interactive, has created three-kilogram burger to mark the new series of Man v Food.

Man v Food: it has created a UK challenge to coincide with the new series
Man v Food: it has created a UK challenge to coincide with the new series

The burger is made up of six patties that are each injected with a different cheese, such as Jalapeno, Stilton, Monterey Jack and Red Leicester.

In between each patty there is a big apple hot dog, honey roasted ham, smoked ham, roast turkey, streaky bacon, chilli beef, American Cheese and lettuce.

The burger is served with a pint of cheese sauce, fries and onion rings, at the Roadhouse in Covent Garden.

Phillip Luff, managing director for UK & EMEA at Scripps Networks Interactive, said: "There hasn’t been any official Man v Food challenges here in the UK as of yet, so we thought it’d be a perfect time to bring the love of bigger and bolder food to life."

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to win at YouTube

Promoted

February 01, 2018

How to win at YouTube

How to market yourself through your event CV

Promoted

January 30, 2018

How to market yourself through your event CV

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy