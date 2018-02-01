Food Network creates six-patty burger to celebrate new Man v. Food series

Man v Food: it has created a UK challenge to coincide with the new series

The burger is made up of six patties that are each injected with a different cheese, such as Jalapeno, Stilton, Monterey Jack and Red Leicester.

In between each patty there is a big apple hot dog, honey roasted ham, smoked ham, roast turkey, streaky bacon, chilli beef, American Cheese and lettuce.

The burger is served with a pint of cheese sauce, fries and onion rings, at the Roadhouse in Covent Garden.

Phillip Luff, managing director for UK & EMEA at Scripps Networks Interactive, said: "There hasn’t been any official Man v Food challenges here in the UK as of yet, so we thought it’d be a perfect time to bring the love of bigger and bolder food to life."