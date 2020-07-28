Foot Locker partners Adidas for murals inspired by local communities

Foot Locker has partnered Adidas to create murals to enhance community spaces.

The artworks designed for London and Paris are part of the Adidas Originals "Change is a team sport" campaign, launched in January to celebrate its Superstar trainer's 50th anniversary. Through the campaign, Adidas wants to inspire and facilitate positive change in local communities around the world.

Somewhat confusingly, the mural in London was designed by creative collective Last Night in Paris. Located in the Canterbury estate basketball court in Brixton, it is inspired by street interviews and community meetings. The court will also be fully upgraded to match the artwork and to make it more user-friendly.

Taurean Roye, co-founder of Last Night in Paris, said: "Brixton has a very prominent community and so we really wanted to capture this tightly knit community spirit by centring our design around a townscape."

The main structure of the mural is formed using letters spelling "Brixton". Within the work, a cyclist performing a wheelie and a football pitch demonstrate the strong sporting presence in the community. Brixton Tube station is represented by a child playing with an Underground train and, as the area is known to many as "Little Jamaica", a Jamaican flag also makes an appearance.

The Saint-Denis project in Paris was led by art collective Never Stop Kolouring, which spoke to local residents and translated their observations directly into an art piece.

Giuseppe Mele, director omnichannel marketing at Foot Locker Europe, said: "It's incredible to see what can happen when we empower local creatives to come together with their communities and co-create artwork inspired by local people and surroundings.

"We hope that the murals and reclaimed spaces inspire local residents in both London and Paris, and bring communities together through their love of sport."

JamJam Creative is delivering the project.