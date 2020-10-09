Foot Locker partners NBA for basketball community initiatives

Foot Locker has launched a community programme in four European cities aimed at supporting basketball communities.

The "raise the game" initiative celebrates the people, places and institutions throughout Europe and will elevate local basketball infrastructure in key cities including Barcelona, London, Milan and Paris.

The brand acted on research from youth marketing agency Livity and enlisted local talent including visual artists, grassroots teams, players and local organisations throughout Europe. Taking into account the needs within each community, it provided them with the tools, platform and networks to "raise the game" in the coming years.

In London, the community programme sees Foot Locker partner with basketball club Brixton Topcats. Topcats-branded merchandise will be available at the Foot Locker Brixton store, with proceeds going to the club. Throughout October a memorial to club founder Jimmy Rogers, who died in 2018, will be featured in-store to bring awareness to the impact of this local hero.

Also in London, the Clapham Common court is scheduled to be renovated and relaunched in 2021. Along with the NBA and Foot Locker, the refurbishment project is being led by Basketball England and supported by basketball website, Hoopsfix.

Foot Locker has joined forces with former Brixton Topcats player and artist Sevian, who is working alongside the brand on the design of bespoke player kits, which will be donated to players in South London.

A hero video and a series of location specific stories (film and photography) to be used on Footlockers website and social channels have been produced by Livity.

Susie Kuhn, vice-president and general manager at Foot Locker in Europe, said: "As a brand, basketball has and continues to play a pivotal role in who we are and what we stand for. Through our long-standing partnership with the NBA, we have been able to bring fans and consumers throughout Europe closer to basketball.

"The launch of our community programme is our commitment to the game, the culture and the people that are invested in sports as a way to inspire and empower youth culture; and the next chapter in our journey to drive progress through the passion, discipline and mentality that only basketball brings."