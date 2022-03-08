Footballco launches women’s football media brand

Football content and media business Footballco has launched Indivisa, a new women's football brand designed to create a community for fans of the game, to celebrate International Women’s Day (8 March).

Footballco’s publication Goal already covers women’s football, but it explained that Indivisa’s all-female team will extend the brand’s content to stories rooted in lifestyle, community and premium storytelling, as well as coverage of women’s football.

The name Indivisa is Latin for undivided and indivisible, to convey the strong and positive aspects of women’s football. Branding was created in collaboration with designer Lily Scowen.

Currently posting on Instagram, Indivisa will extend to include Twitter and TikTok in the coming months. The channels will also be used as platforms for female content creators.

Morgan Brennan, Indivisa lead, creative at Footballco and manager of London amateur team, Victoria Park Vixens, said: “It is important that Indivisa represents the diverse ways that fans engage with women’s football and to not simply mirror coverage found elsewhere.

“[Indivisa] will cover areas of the game that exist outside of big Champions League and Women’s Super League matches and represent women’s football as a lifestyle as well as a sport.”

According to the Women’s Sports Trust 2021 Visibility Uncovered report, only 3% of sports content in national UK media outlets is on women’s sport, with women’s football a fraction of that Before the launch of Indivisa, Goal covered women’s football across its digital and social platforms. In 2020, the football publication also launched a women's football podcast All of Us, focusing on the game in the US.

Mark Patterson, content director for Footballco, said the company was “fully focused” on this year’s Women’s Euros and looking ahead to next year’s Women’s World Cup.

Patterson said that Goal published, on average, four stories about women’s football every day last year and said the company was committed to increasing this by 50% by the end of 2022.

He added: “We believe that Indivisa will play a crucial role in Footballco's coverage of the women’s game at a time when interest has never been higher."

Alongside Indivisa and Goal, Footballco is home to football publications Spox (Germany), Voetbalzone (Netherlands) and Calciomercato.com (Italy).