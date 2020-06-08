Ford hires Cheil CEO Peter Zillig to head European marketing

Ford has appointed Peter Zillig, outgoing chief executive of Cheil UK, as director, brand and marketing communications for Europe.

Campaign revealed last month that Zillig would be leaving the Samsung-owned agency at the end of June after three-and-a-half years.

He will join Ford on 1 July, replacing Anthony Ireson, who is understood to be taking another role within Ford outside marketing.

Ireson has spent more than two decades at the carmaker, becoming marketing director Ford Britain in 2011, then director of marketing communications at Ford Europe four years later. He is a long-standing member of Campaign’s Power 100.

Zillig will report to Roelant de Waard, general manager, passenger vehicles, and vice-president, marketing, sales and service at Ford Europe. He will be tasked with strengthening Ford’s brand positioning, "Bring on tomorrow".

"Peter brings with him a wealth of groundbreaking, customer-focused experience across digital, retail, experiential, brand content and production, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Ford of Europe team," de Waard said.

Zillig said he was "thrilled to be joining Ford at a significant juncture in its evolution", adding: "Electrification and the future of mobility provide such interesting communications challenges at a time when data and technology are fuelling a wealth of creative opportunities for Ford to harness."