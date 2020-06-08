Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ford hires Cheil CEO Peter Zillig to head European marketing

Zillig succeeds Anthony Ireson, who is thought to be moving to another role within Ford.

Zillig: joins Ford on 1 July
Zillig: joins Ford on 1 July

Ford has appointed Peter Zillig, outgoing chief executive of Cheil UK, as director, brand and marketing communications for Europe.

Campaign revealed last month that Zillig would be leaving the Samsung-owned agency at the end of June after three-and-a-half years.

He will join Ford on 1 July, replacing Anthony Ireson, who is understood to be taking another role within Ford outside marketing.

Ireson has spent more than two decades at the carmaker, becoming marketing director Ford Britain in 2011, then director of marketing communications at Ford Europe four years later. He is a long-standing member of Campaign’s Power 100.

Zillig will report to Roelant de Waard, general manager, passenger vehicles, and vice-president, marketing, sales and service at Ford Europe. He will be tasked with strengthening Ford’s brand positioning, "Bring on tomorrow". 

"Peter brings with him a wealth of groundbreaking, customer-focused experience across digital, retail, experiential, brand content and production, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Ford of Europe team," de Waard said.

Zillig said he was "thrilled to be joining Ford at a significant juncture in its evolution", adding: "Electrification and the future of mobility provide such interesting communications challenges at a time when data and technology are fuelling a wealth of creative opportunities for Ford to harness."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

McDonald's bags TV creativity prize

Promoted

May 22, 2020
What are your marketing goals?

What are your marketing goals?

Promoted

May 22, 2020
MEDIA
Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Ocean remodels creative contest to rally adland

Promoted

May 20, 2020
Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Balanced business is better business - here's how you get it right

Promoted

May 18, 2020