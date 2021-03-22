Ford vans are the red blood cells of the economy in arty film from AMV

Ford has launched a campaign for its vehicle maintenance service, FordLiive, that depicts its vans moving like the flow of blood through the human circulatory system.

The vans, all red, are seen driving around a network of roads and through lanes in a warehouse in a perfectly smooth, synchronised flow. There are no static scenes in the film.

Created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and directed by Nicolai Fuglsig through MJZ, the film was choreographed using toy vans, before being shot in Madrid during lockdown in December 2020, filmed entirely by drone and helicopter. It is soundtracked by a new composition by Mint Royale.

The creative director and writer of the campaign is Martin Loraine. The media agency is GTB/Mindshare. It will run across Europe, including the UK, on YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn and is targeted at businesses that run fleets of vans.

Peter Zillig, marketing director at Ford of Europe, said: “We think of our vans as vital in the delivery mechanism of any healthy business. We were convinced by the creative as soon as we saw it and further engaged with Nikolai’s vision for the production.

“This is the start of a completely new phase in our commercial vehicle communications; and we hope our customers enjoy the journey with us.”

BBDO Worldwide won Ford’s creative business in 2018, taking it from WPP’s bespoke agency Global Team Blue, which retained other work for the auto brand, including media and production.