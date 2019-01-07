Ford veteran Mandy Dean promoted to UK marketing director

Ford of Britain has appointed Mandy Dean as marketing director, effective immediately.

Dean, who has spent 23 years at Ford, had been marketing communications manager since January 2018.

She replaces Lisa Brankin, who has moved to the role of sales director. Brankin is also a Ford veteran, having joined in 2005. She was appointed marketing director in 2015, replacing Anthony Ireson, who was promoted to director, marketing communications, at Ford of Europe.

Dean will be responsible for all of Ford’s product and communication marketing in the UK, reporting to Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain's chairman and managing director.

"Mandy has a wealth of experience and she enters the role at an exciting and challenging time for the UK, Ford’s largest market in Europe," Barratt said.

Ford dropped a bombshell on the ad industry in October last year when it appointed BBDO as its global lead creative agency, replacing Global Team Blue, the bespoke unit set up for the carmaker by WPP.

The company's advertising in Europe is now led by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. Global Team Blue retained a part of the business, however, while Wieden & Kennedy was also hired for special projects and innovations.