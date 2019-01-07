Simon Gwynn
Added 21 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Ford veteran Mandy Dean promoted to UK marketing director

Dean replaces Lisa Brankin, who moves to sales director role.

Dean: joined Ford in 1995 as a graduate trainee
Dean: joined Ford in 1995 as a graduate trainee

Ford of Britain has appointed Mandy Dean as marketing director, effective immediately.

Dean, who has spent 23 years at Ford, had been marketing communications manager since January 2018.

She replaces Lisa Brankin, who has moved to the role of sales director. Brankin is also a Ford veteran, having joined in 2005. She was appointed marketing director in 2015, replacing Anthony Ireson, who was promoted to director, marketing communications, at Ford of Europe.

Dean will be responsible for all of Ford’s product and communication marketing in the UK, reporting to Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain's chairman and managing director.

"Mandy has a wealth of experience and she enters the role at an exciting and challenging time for the UK, Ford’s largest market in Europe," Barratt said.

Ford dropped a bombshell on the ad industry in October last year when it appointed BBDO as its global lead creative agency, replacing Global Team Blue, the bespoke unit set up for the carmaker by WPP.

The company's advertising in Europe is now led by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. Global Team Blue retained a part of the business, however, while Wieden & Kennedy was also hired for special projects and innovations.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Moving from client-side to agency-side: Rachel Nooney

Moving from client-side to agency-side: Rachel Nooney

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
MEDIA
How L.A.'s dreamers adopt a challenger mentality

How L.A.'s dreamers adopt a challenger mentality

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Promoted

January 03, 2019
AGENCY
Resolution Revolution: Jobseekers are most active in January, reveals latest Campaign Jobs data

Resolution Revolution: Jobseekers are most active in January, reveals latest Campaign Jobs data

Promoted

January 03, 2019