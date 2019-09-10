Forever Beta announces management revamp with new CCO and MD

Creative agency Forever Beta has hired Paulo Areas and Kirsteen Scoble as chief creative officer and managing director respectively.

With awards including a Cannes gold Lion in 2017, Areas joins the agency from Ogilvy Madrid, where he was general creative director. His previous roles include international creative director at Leo Burnett and Lola MullenLowe, working with brands including Jeep and Magnum.

Areas said: "I came to lead an already established brand that will allow me to expand the creative work beyond advertising, offering stronger solutions and ideas for our clients’ businesses.

"The name Forever Beta already stands for so much. Being an independent company, we are obliged to confront and question the status quo, to come up with new unexpected solutions – I feel that this is not only possible, but is already happening at Forever Beta."

According to her Linkedin profile, Scoble has spent the past year "enjoying [herself], travelling and taking random courses" across Europe and the US. Before that, Scoble spent nearly five years as managing director at MullenLowe London. She has also held roles at TBWA, Wieden & Kennedy, Leo Burnett and Grey London.

Scoble said: "What sets Forever Beta apart for me is its people. I’m excited to join such a dynamic and energetic team who want to collaborate and innovate."

Robin Gadsby, Forever Beta's founder and chief executive, said: "I’m very proud of what we have achieved so far at Forever Beta and believe now is the time to build on our strong foundations. With Paulo and Kirsteen in place, I feel we are set to take the business to the next level."

Recent work by Forever Beta includes "Fresh as Hells" for Camden Town Brewery, while it was appointed global lead strategy and creative agency for Chase Distillery earlier this year.