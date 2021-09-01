Jessica Goodfellow
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Forever ending Stories: now LinkedIn scraps its copycat ephemeral video feature

Platform says its professional users want a more permanent and creative video experience.

LinkedIn: Stories feature will disappear at the end of September (Getty Images)
LinkedIn: Stories feature will disappear at the end of September (Getty Images)

LinkedIn is removing its ephemeral Stories feature at the end of the month – two months after Twitter did the same with Fleets. Neither company was able to gain traction with the disappearing video format, which was pioneered by Snapchat and has become hugely popular on Instagram.

LinkedIn viewed the Stories format as an avenue to bring "lightweight conversations" about work to the professional network. It rolled out Stories globally in October last year, offering users the ability to share photos and videos up to 20 seconds in length, that would be viewable in a tab at the top of the feed for 24 hours. But it turns out ephemerality and professional networking do not go hand-in-hand.

In a post published on Tuesday (31 August), LinkedIn senior director of product Liz Li said users instead want videos that can live on their profile, not disappear.

"In developing Stories, we assumed people wouldn't want informal videos attached to their profile, and that ephemerality would reduce barriers that people feel about posting. Turns out, you want to create lasting videos that tell your professional story in a more personal way and that showcase both your personality and expertise," Li wrote.

LinkedIn will retire Stories by the end of the September, and said it will take learnings from the format to create a new video experience on its platform.

"We want to embrace mixed media and creative tools of Stories in a consistent way across our platform, while working to integrate it more tightly with your professional identity," Li wrote.

As well as permanency, LinkedIn said it will work on adding more creative tools to videos, beyond stickers and "The Question of the Day" prompts it provided in Stories.

A version of this story originally appeared on Campaign Asia

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021
Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021