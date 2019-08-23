Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 37 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Forgotten Walkers brands get some TV love

Wotsits, Monster Munch and Quavers back on air after more than 10 years.

Wotsits: Walkers want people to share their hiding places
Wotsits: Walkers want people to share their hiding places

When Quavers last got some airtime, back in 2007, Ofcom’s rules stopping ads for foods high in fat, sugar or salt from appearing during children’s programming were just coming into force.

The curly snack and its fellow Monster Munch were put on screen to show parents that Walkers had made them healthier.

Ever since then, all the Walkers razzmatazz has been bestowed on the main brand and its spin-offs such as Sensations. But now it appears someone at the company has been rooting through the storeroom to find something else to sell.

This was the brief that landed on the desk at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO: "Accelerate growth by injecting new life and awakening the latent love we all have for Walkers Monster Munch, Quavers and Wotsits."

The insight behind the campaign is that parents haven’t lost their love for those childhood snacks and are, according to research, hiding them to avoid having to share them.

A 30-second TV ad, written by Emma Penz and art directed by Phil Sinclair, shows parents across the nation stashing their snacks in hiding places around the house. It was directed by Chris Balmond through Outsider.

In a media buy through OMD, the spot will launch this weekend in key programmes including Cororation Street, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and Celebs Go Dating.

Over the next two months, activity will run across TV, video-on-demand, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. There will also be a PR campaign by Splendid Communications and a competition asking people to share their snack-hiding methods.

In addition, Walkers has partnered YouTube star, stuntman and inventor Colin Furze to create four designs for hiding snacks. He will post a video for each invention on his own channel

The snacks range has been given a new look and smaller packaging for multi-packs.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019