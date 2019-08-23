Forgotten Walkers brands get some TV love

When Quavers last got some airtime, back in 2007, Ofcom’s rules stopping ads for foods high in fat, sugar or salt from appearing during children’s programming were just coming into force.

The curly snack and its fellow Monster Munch were put on screen to show parents that Walkers had made them healthier.

Ever since then, all the Walkers razzmatazz has been bestowed on the main brand and its spin-offs such as Sensations. But now it appears someone at the company has been rooting through the storeroom to find something else to sell.

This was the brief that landed on the desk at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO: "Accelerate growth by injecting new life and awakening the latent love we all have for Walkers Monster Munch, Quavers and Wotsits."

The insight behind the campaign is that parents haven’t lost their love for those childhood snacks and are, according to research, hiding them to avoid having to share them.

A 30-second TV ad, written by Emma Penz and art directed by Phil Sinclair, shows parents across the nation stashing their snacks in hiding places around the house. It was directed by Chris Balmond through Outsider.

In a media buy through OMD, the spot will launch this weekend in key programmes including Cororation Street, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and Celebs Go Dating.

Over the next two months, activity will run across TV, video-on-demand, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. There will also be a PR campaign by Splendid Communications and a competition asking people to share their snack-hiding methods.

In addition, Walkers has partnered YouTube star, stuntman and inventor Colin Furze to create four designs for hiding snacks. He will post a video for each invention on his own channel.

The snacks range has been given a new look and smaller packaging for multi-packs.