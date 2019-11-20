Former 8 Outdoor boss launches new digital out of home business

A new digital out-of-home business, set to launch in the UK, claims it will become the largest provider of large format D48 landscape roadside screens in the UK by the end of 2021.

Foris Outdoor, which will launch on 25 November, said it currently has a network of 100 of the large 20 x 10 ft screens, with plans to increase that number to 500 in 2021.

It has been founded by Cennydd Roberts, who was chief executive at 8 Outdoor until April this year.

8 Outdoor went into administration in August following the reported "termination" of its licence with landlord Insite that covered about 70 roadside screens. The screens were snapped up by Global.

Roberts also held positions at Clear Channel and CBS Outdoor.

Foris Outdoor said it was being backed by investors including Jonny Brackenbury, previously a director at Credit Suisse and an early investor and board director of Soho House, and Andrew Kelly, the founder and owner of Open Outdoor which he sold to Dentsu Aegis Network in 2018.

Brackenbury and Kelly will join the Foris Outdoor Board in early 2020 as chairman and non-executive director respectively.

The business has also appointed Pete Goldring as commercial director, Jane Garry as head of operations and Lucy Holder as head of sales. Goldring was formerly vice-president UK Sales for Iotec Global. Garry's last role was at Adshel in Australia, while Holder was previously at 8 Outdoor.

The first 20 screens will go live from the end of January across Glasgow, Barnsley, Barrow in Furness, Warrington, Birmingham, London, Wigan, Manchester and Stoke with a further 20 screens each month set to go live throughout 2020 and 2021.

"We are going to replace the paper poster with a network of broadcast digital screens across both small towns and big cities and to every corner of the UK," Roberts said.

"Our high-quality digital screens will provide advertisers with a cost-effective UK wide distribution, at scale to meet the rising demand of DOOH."