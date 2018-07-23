Former Barclays head of media joins AnalogFolk

Nicola Shepherd-Banks has joined AnalogFolk

Reporting into managing partner Reeha Alder-Shah, who joined AnalogFolk in June last year, Shepherd-Banks will be responsible for driving success and growth across clients including Unilever, Dyson and PepsiCo.

"Nicola is a true modern marketer; recognising the importance of insight and data to drive creative and innovative solutions for our clients," Alder-Shah said.

"This is a key focus for us as we continue to work with progressive brands that are exploring the important business challenges in emerging media and technology - creating value for both people and brands."

Most recently, Shepherd-Banks worked as chief client officer at MC&C, which she joined in January 2018.

Before that, she spent nine years at Barclays, with the last four years as the bank’s head of media, responsible for the development and execution of fully integrated media communications strategies.

She also pioneered the development and roll out of data-driven technology, to enable the delivery of personalised marketing messages at scale, to drive effectiveness and efficiencies of marketing spend.

Shepherd-Banks said: "I'm really excited to get under the skin of our clients’ businesses to help drive truly connected brand experiences powered by data intelligence, ultimately helping their customers achieve their ambitions."