Magda Ibrahim
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Former Barclays head of media joins AnalogFolk

Digital creative agency AnalogFolk has hired Nicola Shepherd-Banks into a new role of associate managing partner as part of a focus on using data intelligence to drive creativity.

Nicola Shepherd-Banks has joined AnalogFolk
Nicola Shepherd-Banks has joined AnalogFolk

Reporting into managing partner Reeha Alder-Shah, who joined AnalogFolk in June last year, Shepherd-Banks will be responsible for driving success and growth across clients including Unilever, Dyson and PepsiCo. 

"Nicola is a true modern marketer; recognising the importance of insight and data to drive creative and innovative solutions for our clients," Alder-Shah said.

"This is a key focus for us as we continue to work with progressive brands that are exploring the important business challenges in emerging media and technology - creating value for both people and brands." 

Most recently, Shepherd-Banks worked as chief client officer at MC&C, which she joined in January 2018. 

Before that, she spent nine years at Barclays, with the last four years as the bank’s head of media, responsible for the development and execution of fully integrated media communications strategies. 

She also pioneered the development and roll out of data-driven technology, to enable the delivery of personalised marketing messages at scale, to drive effectiveness and efficiencies of marketing spend.

Shepherd-Banks said: "I'm really excited to get under the skin of our clients’ businesses to help drive truly connected brand experiences powered by data intelligence, ultimately helping their customers achieve their ambitions."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

Promoted

July 23, 2018

Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

MEDIA
Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

Promoted

July 23, 2018

Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

BRANDS
JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

Promoted

July 23, 2018

JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

MEDIA
How to measure what matters: WATCH

Promoted

July 23, 2018

How to measure what matters: WATCH