Former BBH chairman Jon Peppiatt re-emerges in non-exec chairman role

Jon Peppiatt has started his first role since leaving his chairman post at Bartle Bogle Hegarty at the end of 2020.

Peppiatt, better known as "Pep", has taken on the role of non-executive global chairman at The Blueprint.

Founded by Gareth Moss in 2006, The Blueprint is an executive search firm that finds talent from advertising and similar industries for creative companies.

Peppiatt said that he has worked on several consultancy projects over the past year since leaving BBH, including collaborating with The Blueprint.



“Talent remains the key driver for agency success and much has been written about the current ‘Crunch’,” he added.

“I passionately believe our industry remains a wonderful industry to work in but we should be increasingly looking in different places to unearth the best people to do so. That’s what The Blueprint is all about.



“I’m really looking forward to helping with their next stage of growth, partnering many of the top agencies on both sides of the Atlantic in their quest for brilliant, diverse and game-changing talent.”

Moss claimed that agencies are now unable to hire the right standard of people quickly enough, due to "The Great Resignation" of 2021 and "The Great Reshuffle" of 2022.

He said that The Blueprint prioritises diversity when identifying the best talent for creative companies and highlighted that some agencies are more ahead of the game than others.

Moss added: “We need to be more rigorous in identifying those trailblazers within our industry but equally we must look further afield to adjacent industries and geographies that have been thriving.



“To this end, I’m delighted to welcome aboard Pep who knows a thing or two about growing global business within the creative industries and the importance of hiring the best leaders the world has to offer.”

This appointment comes alongside a series of other appointments and promotions for The Blueprint as it looks to grow its presence across the UK and the US.

Elie Adamson, former head of client services at We Are Social, has joined the company as a UK partner. Tony Samways has been promoted to partner, while Geraldine Gaillemin moves from partner to managing partner.