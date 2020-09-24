Maria Iu
Former BBH ECD Bruce Crouch pops up at Hatch London

Crouch will have equity stake in business.

Crouch: co-founded Soul Advertising
Bruce Crouch, former executive creative director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, has joined independent creative and production agency Hatch London in the same role.

Crouch, whose son is the former England footballer Peter Crouch, will take an equity stake in Hatch. He spent 11 years at BBH and left in 2000, succeeding co-founder Sir John Hegarty as ECD in 1998.

Most recently, Crouch worked as a consultant at Sky. He was a founder of Soul Advertising in 2000 and later became a partner when it became Soul Nitro. 

The appointment follows a series of new-business wins at Hatch, including Smeg and Secret Escapes. 

Mark Gibson, Hatch’s chief executive, said: “We have been working with Bruce recently on broadening our offering so that we can now give clients strategy, creative and total film production, including 3D and animation. This new way of working has resonated with clients.”

Crouch added: “I’m delighted to be joining the Hatch management team. A new type of agency where we see the whole job through from strategy to TV production under one roof is an exciting prospect.”

