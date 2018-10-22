Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Former Britvic marketer Kevin McNair joins KP Snacks

McNair, who left Britvic in July, will start his new role next week.

Kevin McNair has been appointed marketing director at KP Snacks, the owner of brands including McCoys, Hula Hoops, Tyrrells and Butterkist.

McNair left Britvic in July after three years and was replaced by Bruce Dallas. He joined the soft-drink maker in 2015 after 19 years at Unilever.

Starting at KP next Monday (29 October), McNair replaces Jeff Swan, who was promoted within KP’s parent company, Intersnack, to managing director of Ireland’s Largo Foods in May. McNair will report directly to chief executive Mark Thorpe.

McNair said: "KP Snacks have a great portfolio of brands, a fantastic culture where they really value their people and their acquisition strategy highlighted their desire to drive their growth agenda even more. I cannot wait to get started."

Other brands owned by KP include KP Nuts, Pom-Bear, Popchips, Skips, Space Raiders, Discos, Nik Naks, Wheat Crunchies and Brannigans.

