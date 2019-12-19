Former Burberry and Versace marketing boss Paul Graham joins LVMH

Paul Graham, the co-founder of Anomaly who went on to hold top marketing roles at Burberry and Versace, has joined Moët Hennessy, part of luxury powerhouse LVMH, as marketing and communications director for Champagnes, wine and spirits.

The role will see Graham take responsibility for marketing efforts across a raft of upmarket brands including Dom Pérignon, Krug, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg and Belvedere. His brief is to "engender a creative, entrepreneurial spirit into the whole department and across all activity", with an emphasis on boosting the digital capabilities of the business.

"I have been fortunate enough to work all over the world on both agency and brand side, but never in a commercial market as a central function, and never in this category, which has been close to my heart ever since my agency days," Graham said.

"To have my first opportunity to do both, in my home country and for the most prestigious set of brands in the world, is a deep, deep honour."

After a decade working at M&C Saatchi, CHI & Partners and Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R, Graham became one of the co-founders of Anomaly UK in January 2009, four years after the agency opened in New York.

He left in 2013 and the following year joined Burberry as vice-president, engagement marketing, then becoming vice-president, creative media and marketing, in 2015. In September 2017, he was appointed global chief marketing officer at fashion house Versace, based in Milan.

Since then, Graham has had a six-month stint as executive creative director at Copa90 and held consultancy roles at Impero, Movember and, most recently, fashion start-up Pangaia.