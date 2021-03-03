Former Digitas CSO Fern Miller joins design and innovation consultancy Native

Fern Miller, former chief strategy officer at Digitas, is joining design and innovation consultancy Native as global CSO.

Miller’s appointment coincides with Native’s plans for growth and will see her reunited with the consultancy's executive director, digital, Anil Pillai, the former CEO of DigitasLBi. The consultancy, which has recently focused on sustainability design and manufacturing to reduce environmental impact, says it is expanding its client roster and is looking to recruit for additional roles over the coming month.

Miller’s expertise spans data, consultancy and technology. Her previous roles include planning director at Karmarama, where she worked on brands including the BBC, Lastminute.com and Unilever. Most recently, she was a partner at Grey Consulting.

Miller said: “The power of exceptional design as a key strategic driver for client growth today is indisputable. As a huge admirer of Native’s work, it’s a real honour to join this team for the next chapter of exceptional innovation and creativity.”

Native has also appointed Mark Bulmer as managing director. He joins from private equity firm Nordic Capital, with a remit to advise clients on their growth through innovation, as well as being responsible for day-to-day operations.